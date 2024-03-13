Bethesda, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - Mblue Labs proudly announces the debut of the Face & Neck Remodel Mask, a groundbreaking addition to their renowned skincare brand, Bluelene. Mblue Labs, a woman and minority-owned business, is dedicated to advancing skincare science, and this latest product embodies their commitment to unparalleled innovation.

At the heart of this revolutionary mask is Methylene Blue, a potent antioxidant discovered by Dr. Kan Cao, a professor of cellular biology at UMD and a distinguished scientist in the field of human aging. Her peer-reviewed research on Methylene Blue was published in Nature Scientific Reports: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-02419-3.

Methylene Blue penetrates skin cells at the mitochondrial level, creating cell health and proliferation. Methylene Blue not only promotes healthy, youthful skin, but also addresses the causes of skin aging.





Bluelene Face&Neck Remodel Mask



The Face & Neck Remodel Mask features a powerful blend of the latest age-reversal ingredients, including Methylene Blue, Growth Factors, Advanced Peptides, and Niacinamide. This potent combination revitalizes the face and neck, addressing common signs of aging such as sagging skin, loss of firmness, and wrinkles. By harnessing the unique properties of Methylene Blue, Bluelene's formulations offer unparalleled results, surpassing the efficacy of retinol without any adverse side effects. This exciting research was published in a second study that confirmed Methylene Blue as a full spectrum, coral safe UV protector, as well as a more efficacious solution for cell health and proliferation compared to Retinol and Vitamin C. Ultraviolet radiation protection potentials of Methylene Blue for human skin and coral reef health | Scientific Reports.

Why the Combination of Methylene Blue + Peptides + Growth Factor is such a breakthrough for Skincare:

Methylene Blue is a highly soluble molecule that effectively combats free radicals (ROS) in all compartments in skin, from mitochondria to the cell nucleus and Extracellular Matrix proteins (ECM). Free radicals lead to DNA damage and mutations, poor energy production, decreased ECM synthesis, and increased ECM breakdown. By neutralizing ROS, Methylene Blue increases the lifespan of skin cells and improves skin cell overall health while reducing cell stress.

When Methylene Blue is combined with Advanced Peptides and Growth Factors, the combination allows the ingredients to work on the skin's cellular structure in different, but complimentary ways. When peptides join Methylene Blue, they assist in boosting more ECM production, smoothing out skin tone, and promoting a more even complexion. This combination can particularly benefit individuals with age spots or sun damage.

Growth factors are essential for maintaining healthy skin by stimulating collagen production, promoting cellular turnover, and supporting the skin's immune function. Besides their central role in healing processes, they stimulate cell multiplication as well as collagen synthesis.

The cumulative effects of Methylene Blue, Growth Factors and Advanced Peptides create stunning long-term improvements in skin health and appearance.

More About the Benefits of the Face&Neck Remodel Mask:

Lifts sagging neck and helps to contour jawline

Rebuilds skin density, suppleness and elasticity

Repairs wrinkles and photo-aging damage

Revives healthy tone and skin texture

Doubles collagen + elastin production in 2 weeks with daily use

About Mblue Labs:

Mblue Labs is a woman and minority-owned company committed to revolutionizing the beauty industry through science-backed innovation. The company owns the patent on Methylene Blue for human skin. Under the leadership of Dr. Cao (Founder/CSO) and Jasmin El Kordi (CEO), Mblue Labs continues to push boundaries, introducing products that redefine Beauty Industry standards.

For more information, join Mblue Labs on Instagram, Facebook and Bluelene.com.

