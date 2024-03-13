New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone") and Kingswood US and its affiliated entities ("Kingswood"), a top-tier, US full-service investment bank with US$14B in retail assets under management, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership underpinned by cross-border financial advisory capabilities, access to global institutional capital to bring clients financial services combined with a hands-on active entrepreneurial approach and steadfast advice. Collectively, ArcStone and Kingswood will provide clients with cross-border expertise, a broad network to institutional and retail capital both in North America and globally with trusted advice from our team of investment bankers.

This collaboration will enable clients to benefit from an expanded suite of services designed to drive value creation and advance their strategic objectives. Collectively, ArcStone and Kingswood bring together a seasoned team in Canada and the US with a shared commitment to integrity and client success. This marks a significant milestone for ArcStone and Kingswood in its unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive capital market solutions and strategic advisory services across a north-south nexus. The partnership will capitalize on the combined strengths of both firms in the following areas:

Capital Markets Solutions: Follow-On Equity / Debt Instruments, Capital Structure Optimization, Acquisition Finance, Bridge Financing, and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs).

Pre-Initial Public Offering (Pre-IPO) Strategy: Initial Public Offering (IPO) Execution, Debt Capital Markets Access, Private Placements, and Private Capital Advisory.

Strategic Solutions: Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Fairness Opinions, Joint Venture Formation, Divestitures, Spin-Offs, and Private Market Advisory.

Michael Nessim, CEO of Kingswood, stated, "With Canada as our neighbor, home to many quality companies looking to uplist to senior US exchanges or seeking dual listings, our partnership with ArcStone is a strategic step in Kingswood's growth into Canada. We are excited to offer our cross-border expertise and contribute to the success of companies navigating the complexities of international markets while working with the high-calibre team at ArcStone who share our culture for honesty and integrity."

This partnership is expected to enhance the solutions available to Canadian corporations, offering clients expertise and access to capital markets in the US, Canada, and globally combined with cross-border M&A execution. ArcStone and Kingswood are both committed to fostering the growth and success of their clients.

Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone, commented on the partnership, "The alignment with Kingswood's client-centric approach, stewardship first culture combined with their exceptional performance history in partnering with clients, were pivotal values in our decision to collaborate. Michael Nessim, Ariel Imas, Kevin Ernst, and their entire team of Managing Directors bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record in which we are honored to align with. Canada is fertile ground for global companies to list and build their business here on the TSX, CBOE and CSE before uplisting to the NYSE or NASDAQ. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to excellence and client service and we are thrilled to have Kingswood here in Canada with us."

The partnership is focused on servicing clients in the diversified industries including metals and mining, healthcare, defence, technology, and special situation sectors. With coverage of Canadian and US institutions, retail investors, and proprietary family offices globally, ArcStone and Kingswood are well positioned to provide innovative equity capital market solutions, and strategic insights consistent with their long-term objectives.

Ariel Imas, President of Kingswood, added, "We are embarking on an ambitious journey to elevate Kingswood into a multi-billion-dollar investment banking powerhouse. Our partnership with ArcStone is a cornerstone of this vision, providing us with a critical cross-border dimension from the outset. This strategic alliance not only amplifies our capabilities while also positioning us with a distinct competitive edge over our US-centric peers. The constructive collaboration between Kingswood and ArcStone, leveraging their profound expertise and extensive networks, similarities in our capital markets, is poised to unlock unparalleled opportunities for growth and client success on both sides of the border."

As partners, our approach is to be entrepreneurial and agile, meticulously vetting companies to uphold high-quality standards. Our commitment is to support and bank winners, ensuring that we align ourselves with enterprises that not only satisfy our stringent criteria but are also poised for significant success. This philosophy underpins our strategy to foster growth, drive innovation, and support our clients as they navigate market complexities. ArcStone and Kingswood will cultivate a portfolio of champions, reinforcing their position as trusted advisors in the financial landscape.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.:

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a premier financial services firm offering a wide range of financial advisory, and capital markets services to corporate clients across various industries. With a focus on innovation and client service, ArcStone is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of the financial markets and achieve their strategic goals.

www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

About Kingswood US:

Kingswood US is a leading financial advisory firm with a strong focus on client-centric solutions and international expertise. With a comprehensive suite of services, Kingswood US supports clients in achieving their investment and strategic objectives through tailored advice and deep market insights. Securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners LLC.

www.kingswoodus.com

For more information about the partnership and services offered, please contact:

Jack Bensimon

Managing Partner

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

jack@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

Ariel Imas

President

Kingswood US

aimas@kingswoodus.com







