Kerecis, the medical-fish-skin company, has been named Iceland's Export Company of the Year. The President of Iceland, Gudni Th. Johannesson, presented the award to Kerecis' founder and CEO Fertram Sigurjonsson at a ceremony at the President's residence. Former and current Kerecis staff, board members, and investors attended.

This prestigious award is given annually to a company that excels in value creation for Iceland and elevates the country's reputation internationally.

"Kerecis is a fine example of a company that builds a bridge from Iceland's primary industries to the world of high-tech and innovation," said President Johannesson. "Fish skin that previously was discarded is now being used by Kerecis in advanced medical products that have shown efficacy and commercial traction in the global healthcare industry. Companies like Kerecis are very important for the Icelandic economy as export currency earners and for diversification of the Icelandic economy," he added.

Sigurjonsson expressed his gratitude on receiving the award and reflected on Kerecis' remarkable history. "The Kerecis journey has been amazing. I am so grateful for the support we have received from Iceland's entrepreneur-support system, investors and, of course, the doctors who pioneered the use of our fish-skin wound-treatment products that are now becoming the standard of care for hard-to-heal wounds worldwide."

Sigurjonsson also thanked the Kerecis team for believing in his innovative idea. "The most impactful aspect of this journey has been the unwavering dedication of the Kerecis staff, founding team members, and board members who have stood by my side tirelessly. Together, we have transformed an idea into a company that is now making a meaningful contribution to wound treatment."

About the President's Export Award

The President's Export Award has been awarded 36 times to Icelandic export businesses that excel in value creation for Iceland and elevate the reputation of Iceland abroad. The award is administered by Business Iceland, a public-private partnership established to improve the competitiveness of Icelandic companies in foreign markets and to stimulate economic growth through increased exports.

About Kerecis

Kerecis was founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson to develop products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products. Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin globally.

Kerecis is the fastest-growing and one of the top five companies in the U.S. biologics-skin and dermal-substitute market, according to SmartTRAK Business Intelligence. Kerecis' expanding product portfolio includes SurgiBind®/SurgiClose®, which are used for reconstructive surgery in hospital operating rooms; GraftGuide®, which is mostly sold to burn centers; and MariGen® and Shield, which are sold to healthcare facilities to treat chronic wounds such as diabetic wounds, as well as post-Moh's surgery wounds.

Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis' products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle. Kerecis is part of Coloplast, the leading global supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

