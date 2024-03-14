Fossil fuels have been in high demand again in recent months. On the one hand, global conflicts and the operation of weapons technology are not devouring solar power, and on the other, the German government has cut short its own e-mobility strategy by ending the environmental bonus. The desire for momentum in this area now gives way to harsh reality. Sales of e-cars are falling so sharply that German premium manufacturers are once again considering new combustion models. All of these trends play into the hands of the Canadian commodities company Saturn Oil & Gas. For several years now, the Company has recognised the increased demand for oil and gas and is consistently expanding its production capacities. Figures have now been released for 2023 that represent a quantum leap for the still-young company.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...