Dassault Systèmes' SIMULIA fluid dynamics simulation applications optimize eVTOL propeller aerodynamics and aeroacoustics

Engineering team has been accurately performing virtual tests of real-world operating conditions

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) announced today that Dassault Systèmes' simulation technology has been utilized to simulate, analyze and test virtually Eve Air Mobility's (NYSE: EVEX) electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Dassault Systèmes' SIMULIA PowerFLOW application has provided robust and industry-proven fluid dynamics simulation to predict real-world operating conditions, allowing Embraer and Eve's engineers to evaluate how the aircraft flies and test its sound emission.

"One of the main advantages of eVTOL aircraft is that they are electrically powered and a more sustainable option than combustion-powered aircraft. However, they are meant to operate in urban areas, making noise reduction a key driver in their design. SIMULIA fluid dynamics applications will enable Embraer and Eve to experience and optimize the most critical parts of their eVTOL aircraft in a virtual environment," said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

Embraer and Eve have been working in collaborative efforts with global partners in line with the commitment to safely provide more reliable, affordable, sustainable, integrated and human-centric Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions.

"Numerical validated models have demonstrated accuracy when compared with experimental results and have helped accelerate product definition," said Micael Gianini, Interiors, Noise and Vibration Senior Manager at Embraer. "The human-centered design ensures the safety, accessibility, and comfort of passengers, the pilot, and the community by minimizing noise."

In July 2023, Embraer and Eve announced that Eve's first eVTOL production facility will be located in the city of Taubaté, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. The company has begun assembly of its first full-scale eVTOL prototype, which will be followed by a test campaign in 2024. Eve's eVTOL is scheduled to begin deliveries and enter into service in 2026.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all -consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

