Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital operations software, announces that it has been selected to present in the Innovation category at 2024 TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo held June 17 - 19th at National Harbor, MD.

edgeTI's Jacques Jarman, a frequent speaker at TechConnect World, will present how Digital Twins are in everyone's future and how to dodge roadblocks to achieve success. The presentation will be part of several innovative sessions on AI and Digital Transformation held throughout the conference. edgeTI is also providing in-person demonstrations of edgeCore to attendees in Booth 429.

For more than 20 years, the TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo has connected top applied research and early-stage innovations from universities, labs, and startups. The 2024 TechConnect World Innovation event incorporates smaller events focused on Small Business, AI, and Nanotech. This year's challenge is the Modular Open System Approach (MOSA), an integrated technical and business strategy for managing and sustaining systems and fleets of systems by employing modular and open principles - an integrated strategy the edgeCore platform is incredibly adept at putting into operation.

"We are pleased to be selected again to present at the innovation sessions and look forward to meeting with fellow innovators and customers," said Jacques Jarman, CRO of edgeTI. "Digital Twins have an interesting role to play in putting the right information in the hands of decision makers at the speed of relevance."

Digital Twins help people see across systems and focus on what's important via virtual replicas and intuitive data models of real-world systems and operations. According to Markets and Markets a global analysts firm, Digital Twin global revenues are estimated to grow at over 61.3 % CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

