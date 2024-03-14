Analyzing a global dataset of 125 GW of PV systems, drone operator Raptor Maps marked a rising trend of system underperformance. From pv magazine USA The global solar market continues to grow, as an estimated 413 GW was installed in 2023, rising 58% year-over-year, according to Bloomberg NEF. Along with this growth comes a rising trend in system underperformance, said a report from Raptor Maps. Raptor Maps analyzed data collected from drones, robotics, application program interfaces (API) and Ínternet of Things (IoT) sensors. The company operates an AI-driven "drone in a box" that it deploys at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...