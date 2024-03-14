ORCA Computing, Pixel Photonics, Sparrow Quantum, and the Niels Bohr Institute Collaborate on 'SupremeQ' Eurostars Project

ORCA Computing, Pixel Photonics, Sparrow Quantum, and the Niels Bohr Institute (NBI) announce their collaboration on the Eurostars project 'SupremeQ.' This landmark initiative brings together quantum experts from the United Kingdom, Germany, and Denmark with a shared goal of accelerating the development and commercialization of photonic quantum computing technologies to deliver quantum advantage.

Supported by Eurostars, a European funding program dedicated to assisting R&D-performing SMEs in developing marketable innovative products, processes, and services, the SupremeQ project will harness world-leading expertise. It will draw upon single-photon sources from Sparrow Quantum and NBI, single-photon detectors from Pixel Photonics, and full-stack photonic quantum computing system architecture from ORCA Computing. By uniting efforts, the SupremeQ consortium aims to drive breakthrough innovation in photonic quantum computing, paving the way for quantum advantage.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the quantum computing market is forecasted to reach $6.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 32.1%1. With a broad range of potential application areas offering significant advantages over current classical computations. The SupremeQ project aims to address the needs of this growing market demand for quantum computing capabilities by addressing key challenges such as system engineering for scale, high acquisition, and operation costs, as well as the need for specialized expertise.

By pioneering solutions for photonic quantum computing, the project aims to unveil groundbreaking innovations in performance, packaging, and system integration. Sparrow Quantum's single-photon sources and Pixel Photonics detectors will be engineered to co-exist within a single cryostat, marking a breakthrough in quantum computing infrastructure. With reduced complexity and enhanced component proximity, this crucial milestone heralds the path to multiplying qubits while offering considerable manufacturability and cost advantages.

ORCA Computing will draw upon its deep knowledge in quantum photonic system architecture. This expertise will be used to integrate these developments and demonstrate state-of-the-art photon processing efficiencies and reconfigurability within a standard data center rack.

These advancements are necessary for the commercialization of quantum computers to reach advantage over classical computing systems signifying a significant leap toward achieving universal fault-tolerant quantum computing.

As the quantum computing market continues to evolve, the consortium is confident that their innovative SupremeQ solutions will generate considerable interest, driving diverse applications and accelerating the widespread adoption of quantum technologies across industries well beyond the conclusion of the Eurostars program.

Consortium partners share their perspectives on the groundbreaking developments of the project:

"I envision SupremeQ as a symphony of quantum brilliance, with each partner playing a unique instrument," stated Dr. Kurt Stokbro, CEO of Sparrow Quantum. "Together, we're composing a masterpiece that I believe will make some noise around the world."

"The advancements made possible through the SupremeQ project represent a significant leap forward in quantum computing technology," stated Nicolai Walter, CEO of Pixel Photonics. "By combining cutting-edge components and innovative architecture, we will be well-positioned to redefine the boundaries of what is possible in quantum computing."

"We are delighted to announce this new partnership with two other leading European firms," affirmed Richard Murray, CEO of ORCA Computing. "With its unparalleled performance, the outcome of this project will spearhead new frontiers in hybrid quantum-classical computation, driving significant advancements in machine learning and optimization."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with esteemed industry partners on the SupremeQ project, which represents a significant step forward in quantum computing innovation," says Peter Lodahl, Professor at the Niels Bohr Institute.

Explore the SupremeQ project and how it will revolutionize the industry by contacting the consortium partners for more information.

About ORCA Computing:

ORCA Computing, headquartered in London, UK with offices in the United States and Canada, is a leading developer and provider of full-stack photonic quantum computing systems. Established in 2019 and originating from the University of Oxford, the company provides an innovative approach to photonic quantum computing. Anchored in a modular optical fiber-based architecture, ORCA's proprietary methods of manipulating the time, frequency and switching of single photons paves the way for quantum computing using significantly fewer components. ORCA Computing has successfully delivered numerous on-premises quantum computers to leading customers including the UK Ministry of Defence and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center.

About Pixel Photonics:

Pixel Photonics is a German deep-tech startup that has developed a unique approach to integrate SNSPDs (Superconducting Nanowire Single Photon Detectors) on a chip waveguide. Pixel Photonics combines the superior features of SNSPDs with the versatility of an integrated photonic platform to provide highly parallelized, efficient and ultra-fast single-photon detection. Waveguide integration enables the use of SNSPDs for photon counting, paving the way for high-performance and scalable photonic quantum computing. The Pixel Photonics team consists of 36 employees from 8 different countries.

About Sparrow Quantum:

Sparrow Quantum, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a leading provider of single-photon components enabling the photonic quantum revolution. Our flagship product, a deterministic single-photon source, sets industry standards and earns acclaim from leading quantum technology groups worldwide. With roots in over two decades of pioneering research at the Niels Bohr Institute, our technology seamlessly integrates with leading photonic quantum computing platforms and communication systems. Our dedication to advancing light-matter interfaces for quantum technologies ensures we deliver essential components for scaling up advanced quantum technology applications in information processing and communication.

About the Niels Bohr Institute, Copenhagen University:

At the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, we research and teach in a broad spectrum of physics areas: quantum computers and communication, astrophysics, particle physics, computational physics, solid state physics, climate and geophysics, and biophysics. In the past decade, our research in solid-state physics and quantum optics has continuously intensified with several new, large research centres. Among the latest is the Copenhagen Center for Biomedical Quantum Sensing, which will research in the development of ultra-sensitive sensors for the early detection of diseases. Last year, the Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Program was also inaugurated, the goal of which is to develop a fully functional quantum computer within the next 12 years.

