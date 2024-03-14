thebigword Group acquires Clarion to create the UK's largest British Sign Language company

LEEDS, England, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move, thebigword Group, a global leader in language service solutions, has announced the acquisition of Clarion, the UK's premier British Sign Language (BSL) service provider. This strategic acquisition positions the combined entity as the largest British Sign Language company in the United Kingdom.

Clarion has over 22 years of experience providing NRCPD registered sign language interpreters across a number of sectors such as, legal, health and education settings whilst thebigword has been a pioneer in language solutions for over 40 years, offering a wide range of interpreting services to the some of the largest Public Sector and Governments in the United Kingdom.

thebigword Group assures continuity for all clients and sign language interpreters and the high-quality service they have come to expect will continue seamlessly. Following the acquisition, there will be no changes in the operations or delivery of services and both thebigword and Clarion are committed to providing uninterrupted, exceptional service.

Clarion will continue to operate as a standalone unit with visionary leadership within thebigword Group, maintaining its unique brand and specialist focus on British Sign Language services. The dedicated management team, led by Samantha Turner, will continue to drive Clarion's mission forward.

Samantha Turner, Managing Director of Clarion, expressed her enthusiasm for the future: "This is a momentous occasion for everyone at Clarion. Joining forces with thebigword Group opens up a world of opportunities for innovation and growth. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the BSL community, and I am thrilled to lead Clarion into this exciting new chapter."

Joshua Gould, CEO of thebigword Group, also shared his vision: "The acquisition of Clarion is a key milestone in our mission to break down language barriers around the world. We are excited to welcome the Clarion team and look forward to working together to enhance our BSL services, making them more accessible than ever before."

This strategic acquisition will allow thebigword Group to further enhance its mission to eradicate the final barrier of global communication.

About thebigword Group: thebigword Group is a leading language technology and services company, offering translation, interpretation, and localisation solutions in over 250 languages to clients worldwide.



About Clarion: Clarion is the UK's leading provider of British Sign Language interpretation services, dedicated to facilitating communication and understanding between the Deaf and hearing communities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thebigword-group-acquires-clarion-to-create-the-uks-largest-british-sign-language-company-302088456.html