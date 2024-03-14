Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC is pleased to announce that Ben Goldsmith and Luciano Suana will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 17 April 2024 at 11:00am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/menhaden-resource-efficiency-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

