Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8) announces the election of Patricia Kovacevic to the Board of Directors of the International Green Gold Council (IGGC). Patricia will continue to serve as an independent board member at Great Eagle Gold Corp ("Great Eagle Gold").

The IGGC, located in Geneva, Switzerland, is on a mission to redefine gold's function in the contemporary economy by introducing Digital Green Gold. This endeavor is a substantial change in how gold is perceived, focusing on environmental sustainability and social responsibility, while still highlighting gold's fundamental role as a universal medium of exchange.

Digital Green Gold is made up of certified gold resources, the value of which is unlocked through tokenization, and monetization in a well-regulated, stable ecosystem that is fully harmonized with the international financial system. This strategy not only retains the traditional significance of certified gold by leaving it in its untouched state but also presents an environmentally sound option to traditional mining methods.

Leading the charge in the digital green gold sector, the IGGC is dedicated to formulating legislative policies, setting standards for the industry, and advocating for practices that support a strong international market. Its aim is to develop a sustainable and just monetary system that makes the most of the inherent worth of gold.

Steve Moses, Chairman of the IGGC, remarked on Patricia Kovacevic's appointment, stating, "With her extensive background in regulatory legal matters, underscored by her senior roles in legal and regulatory affairs at CryoMass Technologies Inc. and Philip Morris International, Patricia brings a wealth of experience in collaborating with governmental regulatory bodies. Her dedication to setting leading-edge policies and standards for the burgeoning digital green gold industry is expected to be invaluable."

The IGGC's mission revolves around four core pillars designed to nurture a thriving global digital green gold market to benefit its sponsoring members and stakeholders:

Promoting green gold policy legislation globally for governments.

Advocating the value proposition of digital green gold for investors.

Developing policies and standards for Digital Green Gold Miners.

Formulating policies and standards for Green Gold Tokenizers.

Following her appointment, Patricia shared her excitement, saying, "It's a privilege to become a member of the International Green Gold Council's Board of Directors and play a role in propelling this innovative sector forward. I am committed to the council's vision of aligning regulatory compliance with digital asset innovation, aiming to reestablish gold as a dependable, environmentally and socially responsible asset. I am enthusiastic about contributing to the development of this emerging industry and aiding Great Eagle Gold in its trailblazing position as the world's Premier Digital Green Gold Miner."

Marketing Agreements Update

Further to Great Eagle Gold's news release on February 28, 2024, the Company provides additional information in regards to certain Marketing Agreements that have been entered into.

Great Eagle Gold has retained TD Medial LLC, dba Life Water Media ("Life Water") of 5826 New Territory Blvd., Unit 2144, Sugar land Texas, to provide digital marketing services pursuant to an agreement entered into between the Company and Life Water dated February 27, 2024 (the "Life Water Agreement"). Life Water's specific duties under the Life Water Agreement include the creation of media and advertising, dissemination on various digital platforms, digital marketing campaigns, influencer management and communication on digital mediums.

The Life Water Agreement has a term of six months, unless extended upon a subsequent mutual agreement, or unless terminated by either party at any time. Pursuant to the Life Water Agreement, Great Eagle Gold will pay Life Water a fee of US$100,000 for the first month of the term and thereafter may elect to provide additional payments as the services proceed.

In addition, Great Eagle Gold has also retained MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH of Gerhart-Haupptman-Str. 49B, 51379 Leverkusen, Germany ("MIC") to provide online marketing services pursuant to an agreement entered into between the Company and MIC dated February 27, 2024 (the "MIC Agreement"). MIC's specific duties under the MIC Agreement include the creation of text material and advertisements, creation of campaign and ad groups, keyword research, marketing campaigns and management of the foregoing.

The MIC Agreement has a term of six months, unless terminated by either party upon the provision of 30 days' notice. Pursuant to the MIC Agreement, Great Eagle Gold will pay MIC a fee of 16% of the marketing budget being managed by MIC, with the current proposed budget to total €100,000.

Stock Option Grants

The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options"), pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Plan"), consisting of 650,000 common shares of the Company, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at a price of CDN$0.51 for a period of 5 years. The Options, which vest immediately, and the common shares issuable upon exercise will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring on July 12, 2024.

About Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8) a Canadian public company, aims to be a leading digital green gold miner. Its unique strategy involves developing and acquiring certified gold resources to exchange into digital green gold tokens. By keeping the gold secured in the ground while tokenizing and monetizing its value, Great Eagle Gold introduces an innovative, ESG-friendly approach to wealth creation in the traditional gold mining industry.

Great Eagle Gold's inaugural gold resource development project is situated in Colombia's second-largest gold-producing region, Bajo Cauca. Hacienda Río Rayo encompasses three fully permitted exploration and production concessions, hosting nine active alluvial gold mining operations with an average monthly output of approximately 35 kilograms. The total area covered by these three concessions is 2,523 hectares. Despite its rich history of gold production, this extensive area has never undergone modern exploration or certification of gold resources. Identifying and quantifying this untapped potential is Great Eagle Gold's primary focus. Moreover, Colombia is anticipated to be the first country to enact green gold legislation, as championed by the International Green Gold Council, thus pioneering the way for a thriving green gold tokenization industry.

Besides its Colombian project, Great Eagle Gold's global acquisition strategy targets existing mining titles with NI 43-101 certified gold resources. This approach is in anticipation of a wave of green gold legislation, which is expected to open tokenization opportunities worldwide.

The securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Chris Hansen, Chairman

For further information please contact:

Email: info@greateaglegold.com

Website: www.greateaglegold.com

Phone: +1 (415) 300-6144

Investor inquiries:

Green Gold Communications S.A.S.

Worldwide Toll Free: +1 (877) 513-5213

Direct: +1 (775) 341-6015

Email: Info@greengoldcommunications.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Great Eagle's operations and green gold mining initiatives, its Colombian property exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to Great Eagle's proposed operations, acquiring and developing certified green gold resources and their tokenization, and the receipt of required approvals. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Great Eagle to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Great Eagle's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Great Eagle's required securities filings on SEDAR+. Although Great Eagle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201699

SOURCE: Great Eagle Gold Corp.