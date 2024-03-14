easyJet plc: Pricing of Debt

DJ Pricing of Debt

easyJet plc (EZJ) Pricing of Debt 14-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc ("easyJet") 14 March 2024 Pricing of Debt easyJet announces that on 13 March 2024 it priced EUR 850 million of bonds under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme to be issued on 20 March 2024 and guaranteed by easyJet FinCo B.V. and easyJet Airline Company Limited. The bonds mature in 2031, have a coupon of 3.750% and are expected to be rated Baa2 (stable) by Moody's and BBB (positive) by Standard & Poor's, with over 200 investors participating in the issue. Over the last 18 months, easyJet has retired circa GBP1.6 billion pounds of debt, deleveraging the balance sheet following the recovery in travel post pandemic. Part of the issuance proceeds will be used to repay existing debt as it matures over the next 18 months. Commenting on the issue, Kenton Jarvis, Chief Financial Officer, said: "We are very pleased with the success of this bond issue. The interest shown by investors at greater than 4x oversubscription and the competitive pricing underscores the market's confidence in easyJet's strategy." For further details please contact: Institutional investors and analysts: Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

easyJet plc

Hangar 89

London Luton Airport

Luton

Bedfordshire

LU2 9PF

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

