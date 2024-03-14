The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed with energy storage system to supply firm and dispatchable renewable energy in a demand-following manner. From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp of India has allocated 480 MW under its 1. 5 GW renewables-plus-storage tender, at an average price of $0. 068/kWh. Hero Future Energies bid for 120 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 5. 59 ($0. 067)/kWh. JSW Energy secured 180 MW, Serentica Renewables 100 MW and ReNew 80 MW at INR 5. 6/kWh each. The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed ...

