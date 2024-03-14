Colorado-based AtmosZero has closed a Series A funding round that will help it accelerate the commercialization of its Boiler 2. 0 technology. The air-sourced heat pump generates steam for industrial use and can be combined with PV generation and storage. AtmosZero said it has raised $21 million in a Series A funding round. The company said it will use the funds to accelerate the commercialization of its Boiler 2. 0 technology. "Boiler 2. 0 can easily be combined with PV power generation and storage," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The tech runs off electricity and it doesn't matter ...

