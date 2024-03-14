u-blox AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

u-blox takes an important step forward and publishes its Sustainability Report for 2023 in accordance with the GRI Standards



Thalwil, Switzerland -14 March 2024 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has taken an important step forward on its sustainability program and published today its 2023 Sustainability Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards . Sustainability is an integral part of u-blox strategy. Reporting in accordance with GRI Standards is an important step for u-blox as it helps to efficiently inform about u-blox's sustainability activities and approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities. Based on a materiality assessment, u-blox has identified a roadmap to reach its targets based on five focus areas: Business Ethics, Privacy, and Data Security

People and Communities

Environmental Responsibility

Responsible Supply Chain

u-blox Innovations u-blox has set specific environmental, social, and governance short, medium, and long-term targets based on measurable performance indicators for each pillar. u-blox estimates that its technologies positively impact 13 out of 17 UN SDGs. The company added a new pillar and target to its sustainability strategy in 2023 to shape the social and environmental impact of its innovations. Consequently, u-blox has set a target to assess their product portfolio of modules and chips for their contribution to the SDGs by the end of 2025. Stephan Zizala, Chief Executive Officer of u-blox, commented: "Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy, and applications contributing to sustainability are major growth drivers for u-blox. We are fortunate to be able to create solutions that make the world a better place. The u-blox Sustainability Report for 2023 shows our contribution and our measurable targets for a more sustainable future." The u-blox Sustainability Report for 2023 is accessible online here . For further information, please contact: Sustainability Gitte Jensen Phone: +41 44 722 74 86 gitte.jensen@u-blox.com Investor Relations Rafael Duarte Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com Media Natacha Seitz Phone: +41 76 436 07 88 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

