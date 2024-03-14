Axis Energy, Juniper Green Energy, ReNew, and Acme have emerged as winners in NTPC's auction for 1. 5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects connected to India's interstate transmission system (ISTS). The average price was INR 3. 30 ($0. 040)/kWh. From pv magazine India NTPC has concluded its (Tranche-IV) tender for ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid capacity, with an average tariff of INR 3. 30/kWh. ABC Cleantech (Axis Energy) won the biggest portion of 750 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 3. 27/kWh. Juniper Green Energy secured 300 MW at INR 3. 29/kWh. The rest of the capacity was allocated ...

