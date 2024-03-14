SRETT is expanding its Vestalis solution for digitising the patient care path

SRETT, a French company specialising in remote monitoring based on connected objects, is adding new features to its Vestalis solution to make providing comprehensive care for respiratory patients treated at home easier

PARIS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-growing home-treatment market, SRETT has developed Vestalis, an innovative SaaS solution enabling healthcare professionals to monitor an active queue of patients remotely. Vestalis' strengths include its clinical performance, easy deployment, compatibility with all communicating medical devices on the market and smart algorithms to support decision-making.

In 2024, SRETT is creating an offer based on Vestalis aimed at digitising every stage of the care path for people suffering from sleep apnoea or respiratory failure, for both clinical or administrative and logistical aspects. To do so, SRETT will make use of open-source business management software, while giving customers the option to interface Vestalis with their own ERP system. By 2025, they envisage adding new features and other therapeutic areas.

More than 80,000 patients are monitored using Vestalis in six European countries and Japan. In France, Vestalis is referenced by the UniHA cooperative, certified by the Agence du numérique en santé (ANS, French agency for digital technology in healthcare) and is benefiting from the favourable circumstances for deploying remote medical monitoring, reimbursed under common law since 1 July 2023.

"Managing respiratory diseases at home requires implementing efficient interoperable solutions that facilitate communication between a wide range of healthcare professionals. Administrative and logistical management can prove very time-consuming. Vestalis uses technology to boost efficiency and free up medical time," says Philippe Salamitou, founder and CEO of SRETT.

On the strength of double-digit annual growth, SRETT - now a pure player in the healthcare sector after making its industry branch independent - is aiming to establish itself as a leader in digitising homecare paths using connected objects.

About SRETT

SRETT is a French company founded in 2004, specialising in communicating solutions for the healthcare sector. It uses the most innovative technologies to create remote monitoring systems that are easy to deploy and require little infrastructure. SRETT provides its expertise to more than 200 partners in Europe and Japan.

