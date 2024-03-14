Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues update on BlackRock Latin American IT (BRLA): Worthy allocation as part of a global portfolio



14-March-2024 / 08:45 GMT/BST

London, UK, 14 March 2024 Edison issues update on BlackRock Latin American IT (BRLA): Worthy allocation as part of a global portfolio BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust's (BRLA's) lead manager Sam Vecht and deputy manager Christoph Brinkmann remain optimistic about the prospects for the region. Interest rates are coming down as Latin American central banks have been more proactive than those in developed markets in raising interest rates to combat higher inflation, which should be supportive for economic growth and asset prices. Latin America has remained relatively isolated from global geopolitical conflict, enabling trade with both eastern and western nations. The region has been overlooked by global investors, which has led to very attractive valuations on both absolute and relative terms. BRLA has a formal dividend policy, whereby regular distributions are made based on the trust's quarter-end NAV, which ensures that yield considerations do not affect stock selection. BRLA currently offers an attractive 5.7% dividend yield. The trust's 11.2% discount compares with the 6.7% to 18.6% 12-month range, and the 12.7%, 10.6%, 10.6% and 11.7% average discounts over the last one, three, five and 10 years respectively.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy. For more information, please contact Edison: Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com



