Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
14.03.24
10:07 Uhr
0,532 Euro
+0,011
+2,11 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5310,54510:08
0,5320,54410:09
PR Newswire
14.03.2024 | 09:54
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec's West Sichuan Gas Field Enters Operation

Boasts Over 100 Billion Cubic Meters Capacity, Enhances Southwestern China's Clean Energy Supply

BEIJING, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has announced that the West Sichuan Gas Field, Sinopec's third 100-billion-cubic-meter submarine natural gas field in the Sichuan basin, has been completed, marking another major milestone for its Project Deep Earth - Sichuan and Chongqing Natural Gas Base. The new gas field, with an annual output of 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 130,000 tons of sulfur, is set to provide more clean energy for Southwestern China and the regions along the Sichuan-East pipeline.

Sinopec: An Innovative Intelligent Risk Management Platform Has Been Deployed at the West Sichuan Gas Field.

The Sichuan Basin, rich in natural gas resources, has been the focus of Sinopec's deep-sea oil and gas exploration since 2000, which led to the discovery of the Puguang and Yuanba gas fields. Later, Sinopec Southwest Petroleum Bureau unveiled the formation mechanism and enrichment regularities of the tidal flat facies dolomite gas reservoir and, in 2014, detected the West Sichuan Gas Field, which holds proven geological reserves of over 100 billion cubic meters.

Sinopec overcame challenges such as low porosity and permeability in the West Sichuan Gas Field by pioneering engineering solutions, resulting in high yields with fewer wells. Innovations include a new anti-collapse drilling fluid system and advanced technologies for controlling borehole trajectories in ultra-deep wells over 8,000 meters. Their segmentation technology for ultra-long horizontal wells is now considered world-leading, significantly enhancing the productivity and reserve extraction of individual wells.

The West Sichuan Gas Field, designed and built by Sinopec, features integrated gas extraction and desulfurization processes, ensuring closed-loop desulfurization and efficient green production. The gas field boasts natural gas sulfur recovery rates of over 99.9% and produces gas that meets national standards while ensuring zero wastewater discharge. Additionally, it implements smart technology to enhance safety, risk control, and operation management, reducing carbon emissions.

Sinopec has significantly developed gas reserves in the Sichuan Basin, including the Puguang and Yuanba sour gas fields with over 100 billion cubic meters each, and the Fuling and Weirong shale gas fields, the former being China's first shale gas field that has 10 billion cubic meters of output, the latter holding more than 100 billion cubic meters in reserves. The company has nearly 3 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves in the basin, achieving an annual output of 26 billion cubic meters and a total production exceeding 200 billion cubic meters.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362625/WechatIMG3799.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopecs-west-sichuan-gas-field-enters-operation-302089193.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.