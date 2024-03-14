Dynamic, virtual, half-day event on 21 March brings together HR leaders and their teams, shares key insights and strategies for transformative change

Leading performance management software company Betterworks will debut the executive summary of its highly anticipated 2024 State of Performance Enablement Research Report at its upcoming EmpowerHR Europe virtual summit. The dynamic virtual event, designed for European senior HR professionals and their teams, including HRIT, will take place on 21 March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. GMT.

Emceed by Hung Lee, the EmpowerHR Virtual Summit promises to be a high-energy, half-day event packed with insights, strategies, and tools aimed at driving transformative change, elevating HR functions, and enhancing careers. You can register here.

"EmpowerHR will showcase an impressive line-up of speakers immersed in transformative practices to share their expert guidance and insights as the workplace continues to evolve and AI reshapes the world of work," said Jamie Aitken, VP of HR Transformation at Betterworks. "We're so excited to bring our community together to learn, network, and explore strategies to lead their organizations as they navigate this dynamic landscape."

Aitken will kick off the event by sharing significant findings from the State of Performance Enablement report, including the major gaps in perceptions of performance management between HR and leadership and managers and individual contributors. The data demonstrates that combining an HCM with a purpose-built solution leads to much better outcomes than only using an HCM which can be no different or even worse than solely using manual processes.

Additionally, the report details critical issues facing HR leaders in performance management, equipping leaders with recommendations and insights to take action and improve employee experience and performance at their organization.

Additional EmpowerHR Europe highlights include:

Keynote presentations by renowned experts and authors Katie King and Tim Ringo: King will share inspiring examples of how HR teams are leveraging AI to transform every aspect of their HR; Ringo will dive into how technology can make managers, HR, and employees exponentially more effective.

renowned experts and authors Katie King and Tim Ringo: King will share inspiring examples of how HR teams are leveraging AI to transform every aspect of their HR; Ringo will dive into how technology can make managers, HR, and employees exponentially more effective. Aitken will lead a fireside chat on revolutionizing HR in the age of AI, offering insights into how HR professionals can best adapt in this evolving landscape to find and maintain a competitive edge for their organizations and in their personal careers.

HR practitioners from companies including HelloFresh, Ferrer, and Wolt will share their real-world strategies for driving transformation within their organizations and leveraging technology to enhance HR processes and drive efficiency.

Throughout the EmpowerHR Virtual Summit, HR professionals will learn about positioning themselves as strategic partners in their organizations, aligning HR initiatives with business objectives, and employing generative AI and data analytics to improve and accelerate decision-making around workforce planning, talent acquisition, intelligent performance management, and employee engagement.

Register and gain access to the event here.

About Betterworks

Founded in 2013, Betterworks is the pioneer in intelligent performance management solutions that help workforces and organizations achieve their highest potential. Betterworks reimagines performance management for all with an enterprise-ready platform that fosters greater manager effectiveness and employee performance, leading to higher satisfaction and retention and better business outcomes. It combines generative AI and data analytics that enable organizations to make smart, data-based decisions with a comprehensive solution that incorporates conversations, check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition all accessible in the applications employees use daily.

Our customers' employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Freddie Mac, Kroger, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable excellent performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.

For more information, please visit www.betterworks.com.

