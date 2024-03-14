Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Increases Earnings Forecast for the 2023/2024 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / After reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League late yesterday evening, Borussia Dortmund is now increasing its earnings forecast published with the group management report as of 30 June 2023 to a consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2023/2024 of between EUR 25,000 thousand and EUR 35,000 thousand (previously EUR 15,000 thousand to EUR 25,000 thousand).

Due to the strong dependence on the further course of the sporting season and the uncertainties of the global political situation, particularly with regard to the war in Ukraine, there is still a certain forecasting risk. Statements on the future development of the company are therefore characterized by a certain degree of uncertainty, although the economic outlook is supported by optimism.

The above new forecast is also subject to the proviso of value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the preparation of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period in the course of the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

