Colombia's cumulative installed utility-scale PV capacity hit 486 MW at the end of December 2023, on 207 MW of new installations for the full year. From pv magazine Latam Colombia deployed around 207 MW of new utility-scale PV capacity across 25 projects in 2023, according to a report by the operator of the national grid network, XM Colombia. The country's cumulative utility-scale solar reached 486 MW at the end of December 2023. This represents only 2. 4% of the country's total power generation capacity, which is 19. 91 GW. The report said that 32 PV projects, totaling 1,142 MW, were started ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...