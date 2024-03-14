Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - CMS Prime, a multi-asset broker in the financial industry, proudly announces its recent achievements, receiving several prestigious awards in recognition of its excellence in the forex trading industry. These accolades underscore CMS Prime's commitment to providing unparalleled services and transparent trading conditions to its clients.





Over the years, the company has been recognized with several industry accolades, underscoring its dedication to delivering superior performance.

The accolades include:

Best Execution Broker 2014: Recognized for its exceptional execution of trades, CMS Prime sets the standard for excellence in brokerage services. Best Retail FOREX Broker 2015: Acknowledged for its dedication to serving retail traders, CMS Prime is honored for its commitment to client satisfaction. Best Transparent FOREX Broker 2020: Praised for its transparency and integrity, CMS Prime ensures that clients have access to clear and accurate information about pricing, fees, and trading conditions. Most Outstanding Global Forex Broker 2022: CMS Prime's global presence and unmatched expertise in forex trading are celebrated with this prestigious award, highlighting its significant contributions to the industry. Best Global Customer Support 2022: CMS Prime's dedication to providing exceptional customer service is recognized with this award, demonstrating its commitment to client satisfaction and support. Most Reliable FX Broker 2022: CMS Prime's reliability and trustworthiness in the forex market are honored with this award, reflecting its steadfast commitment to providing a secure and stable trading environment. Best Retail Forex Broker 2022: CMS Prime's excellence in serving retail traders is once again acknowledged with this award, showcasing its ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of individual investors.

With a rich history spanning over two decades, CMS Prime has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation and set new standards for excellence in the industry. At the heart of CMS Prime's legacy are two pivotal moments that have shaped its journey: the adoption of MetaQuotes in 2002 and the pioneering of the stop-loss guarantee in 2006.

In the early 2000s, CMS Prime embarked on a journey that would revolutionize the trading landscape. Recognizing the potential of emerging technologies, CMS Prime made the bold decision to adopt MetaQuotes, then known as FX Charts, making it one of three brokerage firms globally to do so. This strategic move laid the foundation for CMS Prime's future as an industry innovator and positioned it at the forefront of technological advancements in trading platforms.

Pioneering the Stop-Loss Guarantee

Building on its early success with MetaQuotes, CMS Prime continued to push the boundaries of innovation. In 2006, CMS Prime made history once again by pioneering the introduction of the stop-loss guarantee in collaboration with MetaQuotes. This groundbreaking risk management tool transformed the way traders approached their investments, providing unprecedented control and confidence in their trading strategies. The stop-loss guarantee quickly became an industry standard, setting CMS Prime apart as a leader in risk management solutions.

Looking Ahead:

More than 20 years on, the firm remains dedicated to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. With a focus on continuous improvement and a commitment to excellence, CMS Prime is poised to shape the future of finance and empower traders around the world.

As the firm looks ahead to the next 20 years, one thing is clear: CMS Prime will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in finance and lead the way towards a brighter future for traders everywhere.

About CMS Prime:

CMS Prime is a Global Financial Institution delivering multi-asset online trading solutions through a robust trading technology and infrastructure to over 100 countries across the globe and with over 2 decades of experience.

For more information, please contact:

Hamid R. Mojtahedi

Chief Legal Counsel

+(971) 4 451 9328

