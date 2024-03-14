Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

14 March 2024

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting - correction

The Company published their Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Report") on 7 March 2024.

Following publication, it has come to the attention of the Company that the Notice of AGM within the Annual Report contains minor typographical errors. The wording in resolutions 10, 11 and 12 has been updated to correct the numbering used to cross-refer to other resolutions as set out below.

The Annual Report has been posted to shareholders and as this is a clerical error, no new documents will be posted. The corrected Notice of AGM, included in the Annual Report, is available to view and download from the Company's website, www.globalrenewablestrust.com/documents.

Resolution 10

THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 9, the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48 (representing approximately 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue as at the date of this Notice, excluding treasury shares), such authority to expire at conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2025, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, save that the Company may, at any time prior to the expiry of such authority, make an offer to enter into an agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if such authority had not expired. This resolution revokes and replaces all unexercised authorities previously granted to the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares but without prejudice to the authority granted to the Directors pursuant to Resolution 9, or any allotment of Ordinary Shares or grant of rights made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities.

Resolution 11

THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 9, the Directors be generally empowered (pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) to allot Ordinary Shares and to sell Ordinary Shares from treasury for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48 representing approximately 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue as at the date of this Notice, excluding treasury shares). This power will expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2025 (unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company in general meeting), save that the Company may, at any time prior to the expiry of such power, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted or sold from treasury after the expiry of such power and the Directors may allot or sell from treasury Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if such power had not expired.

Resolution 12

THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 10, the Directors be generally empowered (pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) to allot Ordinary Shares and to sell Ordinary Shares from treasury for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48 (representing approximately 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue as at the date of this Notice, excluding treasury shares). This power will expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2025 (unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company in general meeting), save that the Company may, at any time prior to the expiry of such power, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted or sold from treasury after the expiry of such power and the Directors may allot or sell from treasury Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if such power had not expired. This resolution is in addition to the authority granted pursuant to, but without prejudice to that granted to, the Directors in Resolution 11 above.

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk