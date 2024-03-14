The BIG Jobsite and Netcore Cloud Partner to Launch AI-powered Email Marketing Innovation

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based international job aggregation platform, The BIG Jobsite , has partnered with leading global MarTech and customer experience company, Netcore Cloud , to maximize the power of email with AI-powered interactive experiences. This partnership is expected to significantly increase reach and thereby improve click-through rates via the email channel.

Netcore's AI-powered, blazing fast email delivery will enable The BIG Jobsite to reach its rapidly growing database of 3.5 million registered job seekers worldwide. Speaking about this, John Bradshaw, Chairman at The BIG Jobsite, said, "We have been committed to efficiently connect job seekers with the right opportunities. Email proves to be an ideal channel to help us achieve this. In our beta stage, we have seen a significant increase in click-through rates backed by Netcore Cloud's AI-powered, interactive email innovation. We look forward to a long-standing affiliation with Netcore, towards enhancing the value we offer to our registered users."

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO of International Business at Netcore Cloud, reflected on the collaboration's success: "At Netcore Cloud, using our expertise over the last two decades and backed by AI, we are empowering The BIG Jobsite with email capabilities that are more intuitive, meaningful, and seamlessly integrated into their customers' daily lives."

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized experiences across digital channels such as Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Acclaimed as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery by The Forrester Wave 2023 and in Marketing Platforms by G2's Winter 2024 Grid, Netcore stands as the only Forrester-rated global vendor in its category. For over two decades, Netcore has empowered brands achieve unmatched conversions and ROI with email capabilities. With a presence in over 20 countries, Netcore drives revenue growth, maximizes customer lifetime value, and accelerates business profitability worldwide.

