Auna S.A. ("Auna") today announced that it has launched its initial public offering of 30,000,000 class A ordinary shares ("class A shares"), pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Auna is seeking to raise approximately US$420.0 million based on the mid-point of the price range for the offering which is between US$13.00 and US$15.00 per class A share. The class A shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AUNA". In connection with the offering, Auna expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 class A shares at the initial public offering price.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BTG Pactual and Santander who are acting as global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Citigroup and HSBC who are acting as joint bookrunners.

A registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at +1 (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, Banco BTG Pactual S.A.-Cayman Branch, Attn: Prospectus Department, 601 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at +1 (212) 293-4600, or by email at OL-BTGPactual-ProspectusDepartment@btgpactual.com, Santander US Capital Markets LLC, 437 Madison Avenue, 9th floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at SanCapSyndicate@santander.us, Citigroup, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at +1 (800) 831-9146, or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., 66 Hudson Boulevard East, New York, NY 10001, or by email at ny.equity.syndicate@us.hsbc.com.

About Auna

Auna operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru and Colombia and provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru. As of December 31, 2023, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities in Mexico, Peru and Colombia with a total of 2,308 beds.

