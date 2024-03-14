Roblon A/S: Interim report Q1 2023/24

Roblon's revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2023/24 were in line with expectations

Selected financial highlights

The Group's order intake amounted to DKKm 81.0 in Q1 2023/24 (DKKm 100.1), and at 31 January 2024, the Group's order book stood at DKKm 85.0 (DKKm 132.5).

Revenue of DKKm 72.4 (DKKm 81.3).

Gross margin of 52.4% (52.5%).

Operating loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) of DKKm 0.8 (a profit of DKKm 3.5).

Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 7.4 (a loss of DKKm 3.5).

Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 1.7 (net expense of DKKm 1.9).

Loss before tax of DKKm 9.1 (a profit of DKKm 5.5)





Full-year guidance for 2023/24:

Management maintains the previously announced guidance of revenue of around DKKm 370, an operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and before special items (EBITDA) of around DKKm 25 and an operating profit before special items (EBIT) of around DKKm 0.