Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints Cecilia Höjgård Höök as new CFO

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight has appointed Cecilia Höjgård Höök as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following the departure of previous CFO Joakim Schedvins from the company. Cecilia will assume her new role on August 14, 2024, and will also become a member of the executive management team. In the meantime, Annika Muskantor will serve as acting CFO.

Cecilia Höjgård Höök has extensive experience as a CFO in various industries, both in listed and privately owned companies, and most recently from Feelgood Svenska AB and Memira Holding AB.

"I am very pleased that Cecilia is joining as CFO. Her solid financial experience from global operations will be a great asset to Net Insight," says Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight.

"It feels very exciting to be a part of Net Insight and the strong team that exists there. I look forward to being part of developing the company to the next level with continued growth and value creation together with my new colleagues," says Cecilia Höjgård Höök.

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 70 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

