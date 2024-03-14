4P-Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech based in Lille dedicated to developing curative therapies for serious untreated diseases, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jérôme Vailland as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for 4P-Pharma and its subsidiaries.

Jérôme Vailland built a solid career with significant contributions at Ernst Young (EY), where he worked for 10+ years. He gained extensive experience in financial audit, company structuring, transactions, and IPOs across European and American markets, mainly in life sciences. Over the years, he held several positions up to Senior Manager, managing and advising numerous clients while assuming broader technical and managerial responsibilities.

Following his strong experience at EY, Jérôme joined Horama, now Coave Therapeutics, in 2016, serving as Chief Financial Officer. He successfully raised funds for the company by leveraging his strategic and leadership skills. In 2020, he became Chief Financial Officer of a biotechnology company listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market, focusing on developing tools and services for genome modification analysis and control.

These positions underscore his deep understanding of the financial challenges faced by public and private biotech companies and the practical solutions that must be implemented to deliver efficient results.

By joining the company's executive team, Jérôme Vailland will contribute to supporting the company's growth, especially through effective and transparent financial management. Jérôme Vailland's recognized finance skills and excellent understanding of organization structuring will be an asset for 4P-Pharma.

Revital Rattenbach, CEO of 4P-Pharma, stated: "As 4P-Pharma celebrates a decade of innovation, we welcome Jérôme Vailland as our new CFO. His experience and skills in finance are essential for our growth and transition into a successful organization. With Jérôme's leadership, we look forward to a future of stability and continued success, reassuring our investors and partners in the pharmaceutical community of our commitment to excellence and sustainability."

Regarding his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Jérôme Vailland said, "I am thrilled to join 4P-Pharma at a decisive moment, especially with two drug candidates prepared to enter Phase II clinical trials. I look forward to working with the team and exploring all scientific and financial options to advance the mission of 4P-Pharma and its subsidiaries."

About 4P-Pharma

Founded in 2014, 4P-Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Lille dedicated to developing innovative curative therapies for severe diseases with unmet medical needs. Our goal is to bring first-class therapies to patients rapidly. 4P-Pharma leverages drug candidates with reduced development timelines, thanks partly to regulatory opportunities ("emergency use" or conditional marketing authorization) with strong intellectual property. The company is based in Lille and Paris and has over 20 employees.

