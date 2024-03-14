BIOLASE, Inc.: BIOLASE to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 21, 2024

LAKE FOREST, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the globally recognized leader in dental laser technology, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 21, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results and corporate developments.

To access the live call, dial 877-270-2148 (U.S.) or +1 412-902-6510 (International) and ask to join the BIOLASE call.

A live and archived conference call webcast will be accessible on the BIOLASE Investor Relations Page. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the call replay, dial 877-344-7529 or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and enter replay passcode 3852517.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. As of December 31, 2023, BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 241 active patents and 21 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2023, BIOLASE has sold over 47,700 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Contacts:

EVC Group, Inc.

Michael Polyviou/Todd Kehrli

(732) 232-6914

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com; tkehrli@evcgroup.com

SOURCE: BIOLASE, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com