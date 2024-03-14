Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Publication of Research Concluding TRUFORMA Platform is More Accurate Diagnostic Test for Feline Hyperthyroidism than Chemiluminescent Immunoassay Platform

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research study favorably comparing the capabilities for the diagnosis of feline hyperthyroidism of its novel, point-of-care TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) diagnostic platform to chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) platforms currently broadly utilized by reference laboratories globally.

The authors conclude that, "this new TSH-BAW assay more accurately identifies hyperthyroid cats than the current TSH-CLIA assay and would improve the early diagnosis of hyperthyroidism." The article, titled "Evaluation of a novel, sensitive thyroid-stimulating hormone assay as a diagnostic test for thyroid disease in cats" was published in American Journal of Veterinary Research and is available here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38382201/. Zomedica Inc, provided technical assistance and sample testing reagents, however, Zomedica did not provide financial support or funding for this research and did not have any influence on the results.

"Research suggests that approximately 25% of cats would receive a positive misdiagnosis for hyperthyroidism utilizing TSH-CLIA methodology, as this assay, developed for canine use, lacks the sensitivity of the BAW device," said Dr. Mark E. Peterson, DVM, DIP. ACVIM, 2021 recipient of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Lifetime Excellence in Research Award, and lead researcher for the study. "Our results also suggest that measuring serum TSH-BAW concentration be considered as a first-line screening test (together with serum T4) to assess thyroid function in cats with suspected hyperthyroidism."

"The extended dynamic range of the TRUFORMA TSH assay allows the quantification of high and low concentrations of TSH which is vital for accurate diagnosis of canine and particularly feline thyroid disease," said Ashley Wood, PhD, Zomedica's Vice President of Research & Development. "This paper confirms and documents the value of TRUFORMA's BAW feline-optimized assay over the reference lab TSH assay as well as well as over other frequently utilized assays. As TRUFORMA is also fully utilized in the clinic, veterinarians and their patients will also have the added benefit of results in less than half an hour rather than waiting for results from an outside reference lab."

The TRUFORMA diagnostic platform utilizes unique BAW technology that provides highly precise and sensitive measurements at levels that other diagnostic methods utilizing optical-based technologies cannot provide. Currently, TRUFORMA in-clinic diagnostic systems provide accurate, rapid, and reliable diagnostic results to veterinarians to assist in their diagnosis and treatment of complex thyroid and adrenal conditions, canine non-infectious gastrointestinal disease and the first point-of-care assay for equine Cushing's disease, all providing reference lab quality with point of care convenience.

"We are grateful to have the support of Dr. Peterson and his colleagues in validating the TRUFORMA platform as the state of the art for in-clinic diagnosis of feline hyperthyroidism," commented Larry Heaton, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer. "Zomedica places a top priority in collaborating with veterinary researchers to advance animal healthcare. We remain dedicated to accelerating development of additional highly beneficial assays through our recent acquisition and integration of TRUFORMA's platform developer, and it's rewarding to know that our efforts are yielding such exciting results for the veterinary community."

Zomedica remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of diagnostic options in veterinary care. It's unwavering dedication to advancing veterinary care is demonstrated through its ongoing clinical studies, which continue to advance veterinary science.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

