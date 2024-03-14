ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended February 3, 2024, both of which benefited from an additional week of sales as compared to fiscal 2022.

Fiscal year total revenues and pre-tax income increased 3.9% and 7.1%, respectively

Fiscal year diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased 15.9%, and on an adjusted basis, EPS increased 8.6% (see reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results)

The Company introduces fiscal 2024 guidance with expectations for growth in total revenues and pre-tax income, as well as net new unit growth of at least 50 experience locations globally

For fiscal 2023, the Company returned $42.4 million to shareholders through a special dividend and share repurchases; with $91.4 million returned to shareholders over the past three years

The Company initiates a new quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share

"Build-A-Bear achieved another milestone in 2023, as we reported our third consecutive year of revenue and profit growth. We believe our record results reflect our strategy to continue the evolution of our business model, inclusive of our ongoing digital transformation, the broadening appeal of the Build-A-Bear brand, and last year's net new unit growth of 37 experience locations across our corporate, partner-operated, and franchise store models," commented Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on our strategic initiatives to leverage the power of the Build-A-Bear brand, including a recent reorganization designed to further elevate our digital and marketing efforts, plus the expected acceleration of net new unit growth to at least 50 locations globally," concluded Ms. John.

Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop added, "In conjunction with Build-A-Bear's third consecutive year of sustained profitable growth and our 2024 outlook, we are pleased to initiate a quarterly dividend, which reflects our confidence in the company's continued financial performance and underscores our commitment to return capital to shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

(14 weeks ended February 3, 2024, compared to the 13 weeks ended January 28, 2023)

The company notes that the additional week in fiscal fourth quarter 2023 generated approximately $7 million in total revenues with an estimated 35% flow-through to EBITDA.

Total revenues were $149.3 million and increased 2.9% Net retail sales were $140.2 million and increased 1.5% Consolidated e-commerce demand (online orders fulfilled from either the Company's warehouse or its stores) decreased 8.8% Commercial and international franchise revenues were a combined $9.1 million and increased 31.1%

Pre-tax income was $26.1 million, or 17.5% of total revenues, a decrease of 60 basis points, driven by a 230-basis point increase in Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expense from an increase in marketing expenses, higher store-level wages due to inflation, and the addition of talent and other investments to support future growth, partially offset by gross margin, primarily due to improvement from lower freight expense.

Diluted EPS was $1.57, a 12.9% year-over-year increase driven by a decrease in tax rate due to the release of a valuation allowance and a reduction in share count. On an adjusted basis, excluding the tax benefit from the reversal of the tax valuation allowance and the tax impact of international restructuring, EPS decreased 3.6%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") grew 1.6% to $29.9 million, or 20.0% of total revenues.

Fiscal year 2023 Results

(53 weeks ended February 3, 2024, compared to the 52 weeks ended January 28, 2023)

The company notes that the additional week in fiscal 2023 generated approximately $7 million in total revenues with an estimated 35% flow-through to EBITDA.

Total revenues were $486.1 million and increased 3.9% Net retail sales were $456.2 million and increased 2.2% Consolidated e-commerce demand decreased 4.9% Commercial and international franchise revenues were a combined $30.0 million and increased 37.7%

Pre-tax income grew 7.1% to $66.3 million, or 13.6% of total revenues, an expansion of 40 basis points, driven by an increase in gross margin, primarily due to lower freight expense and leverage of warehouse costs. This was partially offset by a 160-basis point increase in SG&A from an increase in marketing expenses, higher store-level wages due to inflation, and the addition of talent and other investments to support future growth.

Diluted EPS was $3.65, a 15.9% year-over-year increase driven by pre-tax margin expansion and a decrease in tax rate, plus a reduction in share count. On an adjusted basis, excluding the tax benefit from the reversal of the tax valuation allowance and the tax impact of international restructuring, EPS increased 8.6%.

EBITDA grew 6.2% to $79.1 million, or 16.3% of total revenues.

Store Activity

The Company added three corporately-managed locations, seven partner-operated locations, and four franchised locations in the quarter. As of the fiscal year-end, Build-A-Bear had 525 global locations through a combination of its corporately-managed, partner-operated, and international-franchise models. This reflects 359 corporately-managed stores, 92 partner-operated stores, and 74 international franchise stores. For the fiscal year, the company had net new unit growth of 37 experience locations, comprised of nine corporately-managed locations, 22 partner-operated locations, and six international franchise locations.

Balance Sheet

As of February 3, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.3 million compared to $42.2 million as of January 28, 2023. The Company finished the quarter with no borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

For the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023, capital expenditures totaled $7.2 million and $18.3 million, respectively.

Inventory at year end was $63.5 million, reflecting a decline of $7.0 million, or 9.9% from January 28, 2023. The Company remains comfortable with the level and composition of its inventory.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

For the fourth quarter, the Company utilized $5.2 million in cash to repurchase 223,869 shares of its common stock. For fiscal 2023, the Company returned $42.4 million to shareholders in the form of a $22.0 million special dividend and share repurchases of $20.4 million.

Since fiscal year-end through March 11, the Company utilized $2.6 million in cash to repurchase 111,135 shares of its common stock. As of March 11, $23.5 million remained available under the Board authorized $50.0 million stock repurchase program adopted on August 31, 2022.

As announced on March 13, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share that will be paid on April 11, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of March 28, 2024. The Company intends to pay dividends quarterly in the future, subject to market conditions and approval by the Board of Directors.

2024 Outlook

The Company issues the following fiscal 2024 outlook with expectations of delivering growth in total revenues and pre-tax income compared to our 53-week fiscal 2023:

Total revenue growth on a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage basis

Pre-tax income growth on a low-single-digit percentage basis

For comparative purposes, the company notes that the additional week in fiscal 2023 was approximately $7 million in total revenues with an estimated 35% flow-through to EBITDA.

For fiscal 2024, as compared to the 2023 non-GAAP 52-week year, the Company expects:

Total revenue growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis

Pre-tax income growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis

In addition, for fiscal 2024, the Company currently expects:

Net new unit growth of at least 50 experience locations, through a combination of corporately-managed, partner-operated, and franchised business models

Capital expenditures in the range of $18 million to $20 million

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $15 million to $16 million

Tax rate to approximate 26%, excluding discrete items

The Company's guidance considers a variety of factors including anticipated ongoing inflationary pressures and increased freight costs. Additionally, the Company's outlook assumes no further material changes in the macroeconomic or geopolitical environment, or relevant foreign currency exchange rates.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company's financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company provides historic income adjusted to exclude certain costs, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 14 Weeks 13 Weeks Ended Ended February 3, % of Total January 28, % of Total 2024 Revenues (1) 2023 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 140,191 93.9 $ 138,180 95.2 Commercial revenue 7,729 5.2 6,059 4.2 International franchising 1,358 0.9 871 0.6 Total revenues 149,278 100.0 145,110 100.0 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 60,652 43.3 62,148 45.0 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 3,634 47.0 2,767 45.7 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 775 57.1 393 45.1 Total cost of merchandise sold 65,061 43.6 65,308 45.0 Consolidated gross profit 84,217 56.4 79,802 55.0 Selling, general and administrative expense 58,473 39.2 53,608 36.9 Interest (income) expense, net (405 ) (0.3) (8 ) (0.0) Income before income taxes 26,149 17.5 26,202 18.1 Income tax expense 3,876 2.6 5,692 3.9 Net income $ 22,273 14.9 $ 20,510 14.1 Income per common share: Basic $ 1.57 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.39 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,146,883 14,469,633 Diluted 14,224,767 14,767,725

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 53 Weeks 52 Weeks Ended Ended February 3, % of Total January 28, % of Total 2024 Revenues (1) 2023 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 456,163 93.9 $ 446,181 95.4 Commercial revenue 25,413 5.2 18,523 4.0 International franchising 4,538 0.9 3,233 0.7 Total revenues 486,114 100.0 467,937 100.1 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 206,815 45.3 211,489 47.4 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 12,092 47.6 8,591 46.4 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 2,816 62.0 1,985 61.4 Total cost of merchandise sold 221,723 45.6 222,065 47.5 Consolidated gross profit 264,391 54.4 245,872 52.5 Selling, general and administrative expense 198,991 40.9 183,929 39.3 Interest (income) expense, net (929 ) (0.2) 19 0.0 Income before income taxes 66,329 13.6 61,924 13.2 Income tax expense 13,524 2.8 13,939 3.0 Net income $ 52,805 10.9 $ 47,985 10.3 Income per common share: Basic $ 3.68 $ 3.21 Diluted $ 3.65 $ 3.15 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,342,931 14,940,770 Diluted 14,471,875 15,249,819

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) February 3, January 28, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 44,327 $ 42,198 Inventories, net 63,499 70,485 Receivables, net 8,569 15,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,377 19,374 Total current assets 127,772 147,431 Operating lease right-of-use asset 73,443 71,791 Property and equipment, net 55,262 50,759 Deferred tax assets 8,682 6,592 Other assets, net 7,165 4,221 Total Assets $ 272,324 $ 280,794 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,170 $ 10,286 Accrued expenses 19,954 37,358 Operating lease liability short term 25,961 27,436 Gift cards and customer deposits 18,134 19,425 Deferred revenue and other 3,514 6,646 Total current liabilities 83,733 101,151 Operating lease liability long term 57,609 59,080 Other long-term liabilities 1,320 1,446 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 143 148 Additional paid-in capital 66,329 69,868 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,082 ) (12,274 ) Retained earnings 75,272 61,375 Total stockholders' equity 129,662 119,117 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 272,324 $ 280,794

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Selected Financial and Store Data (dollars in thousands) 14 Weeks 13 Weeks 53 Weeks 52 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended February 3, January 28, February 3, January 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Other financial data: Retail gross margin ($) (1) $ 79,539 $ 76,032 $ 249,348 $ 234,692 Retail gross margin (%) (1) 56.7 % 55.0 % 54.7 % 52.6 % Capital expenditures (2) $ 7,171 $ 6,882 $ 18,295 $ 13,634 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,117 $ 3,187 $ 13,657 $ 12,480 Store data (3): Number of corporately-managed retail locations at end of period North America 320 312 Europe 39 38 Total corporately-managed retail locations 359 350 Number of franchised stores at end of period 74 68 Number of third-party retail locations at end of period 92 70 Corporately-managed store square footage at end of period (4) North America 732,966 726,209 Europe 54,787 54,725 Total square footage 787,753 780,934

(1) Retail gross margin represents net retail sales less cost of merchandise sold - retail. Retail gross margin percentage represents retail gross margin divided by net retail sales. Store impairment is excluded from retail gross margin. (2) Capital expenditures represents cash paid for property, equipment, and other assets. (3) Excludes e-commerce. North American stores are located in the United States and Canada. In Europe, stores are located in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Seasonal locations are not included in store count. (4) Square footage for stores located in North America is leased square footage. Square footage for stores located in Europe is estimated selling square footage. Seasonal locations not included in the store count.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures (dollars in thousands) Adjusted net income and adjusted income per diluted share 14 Weeks 13 Weeks 53 Weeks 52 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended February 3, January 28, February 3, January 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 22,273 $ 20,510 $ 52,805 $ 47,985 Valuation allowance (1) (4,361 ) - (4,361 ) - International restructuring (2) 1,102 - 1,102 - Adjusted net income $ 19,014 $ 20,510 $ 49,546 $ 47,985 Net income per diluted share (EPS) 1.57 1.39 3.65 3.15 Adjusted net income per diluted share (adjusted EPS) 1.34 1.39 3.42 3.15

(1) Represents the valuation allowance recorded on its net deferred tax assets in the United Kingdom in prior periods. (2) Tax impact of restructuring in international jurisdictions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 14 Weeks 13 Weeks 53 Weeks 52 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended February 3, January 28, February 3, January 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 26,149 $ 26,202 $ 66,329 $ 61,924 Interest expense, net (405 ) (8 ) (929 ) 19 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,117 3,187 13,657 12,480 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 29,861 $ 29,381 $ 79,057 $ 74,423

