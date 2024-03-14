Introducing Pulsar CONTACTS: The Most Dynamic Media Contacts Database

A new media contacts database that is global, real-time, AI-powered, and human-verified and enhanced

LONDON, UK and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Audience intelligence platform Pulsar has launched its new global media contacts and distribution product - Pulsar CONTACTS - expanding its suite of products to support communication professionals needs.

Pulsar CONTACTS - Global Media Contacts Database

Pulsar CONTACTS allows communication, PR and marketing professionals to access a media contacts database of unmatched breadth and scale that evolves in real-time to stay up to date and accurate so users can search across millions of contacts and outlets to discover and engage the right people to tell their story.

"As we expanded the Pulsar toolkit for modern PR & Comms, we spotted an opportunity within the Media Contacts space. What if we could deliver contacts instantaneously as news narratives unfold, while harnessing AI and all our news and social data to generate deeper profiles to really help make a connection with a journalist in a way that resonates with both sides? That's how Pulsar CONTACTS was born, to facilitate real-time connections between comms and media professionals and usher in a new realm of opportunities," said Francesco D'Orazio, co-founder & CEO of Pulsar.

Pulsar CONTACTS' proprietary innovations seamlessly combine generative AI and human research to create the most up-to-date and dynamic database. A generative pipeline feeds on 150M+ news articles a month to discover new Contacts and Outlets and update existing ones, enriches their profile with public social media data, and consolidates the integrated profile in Pulsar's proprietary Media Graph. This process enables real-time entity discovery and enrichment, which means users can access the freshest data and deepest profiles across the broadest range of global contacts.

Pulsar CONTACTS comes fully equipped to support end-to-end proactive communication strategies. Users can find and discover relevant contacts, create personal media lists and manage relationships, directly engage chosen contacts with integrated distribution, and measure success with extensive analytics to drive continuous improvement.

Pulsar CONTACTS at a glance:

1.8 million+ media contacts

670,000+ media outlets

150 million+ media items analyzed monthly

30,000 Contacts updates daily

3,000 new Contacts discovered monthly

