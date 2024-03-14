LineView Solutions: AI Modelling for End-to-End Sustainability in Premium Spirits Production

LineView Solutions, a global leader in manufacturing optimisation solutions, reveals transformative insights into sustainability within the beverage industry via AI modelling.

BLACKWELL, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / LineView Solutions, a global leader in manufacturing optimisation solutions, reveals transformative insights into sustainability within the beverage industry via AI modelling. Through the use of a fictional company, Unlock'd Group, LineView demonstrates how the strategic merging of human processes with data-led insights significantly improves ROI of operational metrics, sustainability, and profitability for premium spirit producers

Unlock bottling efficiency

Harness the power of AI and Live Data analysis to improve efficiency and achieve sustainability goals.





End-to-end manufacturing sustainability

LineView is committed to helping manufacturers improve operational efficiency, reduce their environmental footprint, and enhance product quality. Through the use of AI modelling and live data analysis, the company has demonstrated significant improvements in operational efficiency and sustainability, including optimised water and power ratios, decreased CO2 emissions, and optimised utility consumption.

John McFadyen, Chief Revenue and Innovation Officer at LineView, comments, "We're delighted to pave the way for end-to-end sustainability in the premium spirits market and across the beverage industry. Efficiency and sustainability go hand-in-hand. Our unique approach combines AI modelling with real-life data analysis, ensuring that sustainability isn't just a label but a real-world, profitable transformation."

Unlock'd Group: A Fictional Case Study

To illustrate the results, LineView introduced Unlock'd Group, a fictional company with 100 global premium spirit production sites. The Unlock'd Group pilot project tested the transition from traditional manufacturing practices to a data-driven, end-to-end sustainable operations model through AI. The findings indicate promising potential for premium spirits producers and unveil the significant impact of harnessing people-centric data, merging human processes with data-driven insights. Key outcomes include reduced water and power ratios, decreased CO2 emissions, and optimised utility consumption - this was possible while maintaining the highest standards of production quality.

Quantifying manufacturing sustainability

The quantified results of the Unlock'd Group test case underscore the many advantages of holistic manufacturing sustainability. Efficient operations can work in tandem with initiatives like sustainable packaging to have a far-reaching impact on carbon footprints, collectively contributing to a more sustainable organisation.

"We are pleased to share the success of Unlock'd Group as an example of LineView's commitment to redefining sustainability for premium spirits producers. Our solutions allow our customers to leverage existing equipment and personnel to make significant contributions to sustainability within their industry while driving profitability," concludes John McFayden.

About LineView

For over 20 years, LineView Solutions - headquartered in Blackwell, UK - has designed and implemented market-leading information systems for manufacturing environments. With its flagship product, LineView line information system, the company offers operationally-focused tools that deliver actionable data directly to production teams. Thousands of leading global brands rely on LineView's smart factory solutions and operational guidance to drive manufacturing efficiency improvements. Explore www.lineview.com to learn more about how LineView helps the manufacturing industry optimise processes and future-proof operations.

