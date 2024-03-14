GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Redefines Gaming Intelligence with New AI-Powered News Platform and Redesigned Website

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Stream Hatchet, a leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare") today announced the launch of its AI-powered news platform and a significant website upgrade.

Stream Hatchet's new website, streamhatchet.com, elevates traditional news sources by creating a dynamic AI-driven insights hub that delivers daily articles on relevant live streaming, gaming, esports, and social media topics. It provides users with a unique, timely and informed perspective on industry trends by analyzing billions of data points daily from Stream Hatchet's proprietary business intelligence software to recommend the most important news.

The backbone of Stream Hatchet's intelligence is powered by an upgraded, interactive, and customizable command center. Driven by AI insights, users can now filter data by category, channels, games, and enjoy a personalized dashboard. Stream Hatchet's proprietary AI system was built internally to help find the most relevant insights and data points inside of their platform. This enhancement delivers actionable insights that go beyond news, empowering users with informed decisions for their businesses. Stream Hatchet provides powerful data and analytics tools to leading gaming and live streaming companies including Riot Games, Scopely, and Electronic Arts.

Amanda Brooks, Marketing Director at Stream Hatchet, stated, "As the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry, Stream Hatchet's new AI-powered platform is a revolutionary step forward in news based on industry intelligence and data. Our goal is to provide not just news but a powerful tool for industry leaders to make data-driven decisions."

Eduard Montserrat, Founder and CEO at Stream Hatchet, said, "Crafting algorithms from billions of data points, our analysts assigned weights based on industry importance. Developers brought this to life, resulting in a daily dose of insights that goes beyond news, providing users with informative and digestible data in real time."

Stream Hatchet's offers paid subscriptions and free resources to users. To sign-up and learn more about Stream Hatchet's offerings, go to https://streamhatchet.com/.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With an audience reach of 1 billion digitally native consumers across our media network and roster of creators, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet is the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry. With a suite of services, encompassing a user-friendly SaaS platform, custom reports, and strategic consulting, Stream Hatcher is a trusted guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of live streaming. With up to 7 years of historical data with minute-level granularity from 20 platforms, Stream Hatchet provides stakeholders in the live-streaming industry with powerful insights to drive innovation and growth. Stream Hatchet partners with a diverse clientele - from video game publishers and marketing agencies to esports organizers and teams - who rely on the company's cutting-edge data analytics to optimize their marketing strategies, secure lucrative sponsorships, enhance esports performance, and build successful tournaments.

Forward-Looking Information

