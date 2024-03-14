Holistic AI Granted Observer Status With the Council of Europe Committee on Artificial Intelligence

Holistic AI will engage extensively with Member States to help develop the first international convention on AI

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Holistic AI is pleased to announce that it has been granted Observer Status with the Council of Europe Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CAI). CAI, formerly CAHAI, is mandated to develop a framework convention on the design, development, use, and decommissioning of AI systems in line with the Council of Europe's standards on human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, as well as pertinent international legal standards. Additionally, CAI has been tasked with developing a non-binding methodology for assessing the risks and impacts of AI systems on human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, which is intended to aid in implementing the convention.

As an Observer, Holistic AI continues to engage extensively with Member States and other observers during plenary sessions, contributing to the discussion shaping the first international convention on AI, advancing rights-based approaches, and socio-technical methodologies for responsible AI governance.

Holistic AI empowers enterprises to adopt and scale AI confidently.

Holistic AI is deeply committed to ensuring that AI can be relied upon to fulfill its transformative potential for society. We believe that the responsible development and deployment of AI, which begins with robust AI governance, is central to this goal. Our AI governance encompasses the principles and frameworks essential for ensuring the responsible and transparent use of AI and minimizing risks associated with its deployment.

Without effective governance practices in place, organizations expose themselves to potential legal, financial, and reputational risks stemming from misuse and biased outcomes generated by their AI systems. Thus, implementing AI governance becomes imperative to mitigate these threats and foster trust in AI technologies on a broader scale.

Holistic AI takes a proactive approach by collaborating with regulators, policymakers, enterprises, and academia to promote the advancement of responsible, risk-based, and globally applicable AI standards.



Contact Information

Namisha bahl

VP of Marketing

namisha.bahl@holisticai.com

6465063960

SOURCE: Holistic AI

View the original press release on newswire.com.