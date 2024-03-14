Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: New Mexico Welcomes Cheech & Chong's Dispensorias: A New Era in Cannabis

Join the Legendary Duo for the Grand Opening Celebrations and Experience the 'Dispensoria Difference' in Clovis and Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Cheech & Chong are thrilled to announce the expansion of Cheech & Chong's DispensoriasTM into New Mexico, igniting a new chapter in their mission to redefine the dispensary experience. Following the successful launch of three Dispensorias in Massachusetts, the iconic duo brings their unique blend of fun, accessibility, and community to the Southwest in partnership with Dreamz Dispensary.

Cheech & Chong's Dispensorias Open in New Mexico

Cheech & Chong's Dispensorias are more than just dispensaries; they are destinations where laughter, connection, and unforgettable experiences are the main focus. "The industry needed a shake-up - a return to the fun and freedom that cannabis represents. That's exactly what we're doing with the Dispensorias," said Cheech Marin. The Dispensorias aim to demystify the cannabis-buying experience, making it accessible and non-intimidating for all while still championing safe and responsible consumption.

In its quest to expand the Dispensoria footprint, Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company has partnered with Dreamz Dispensary. This move promises to leverage the strengths of both brands in creating unparalleled cannabis retail experiences. "We're excited to partner with Cheech & Chong, bringing their vision to life in New Mexico. Their commitment to fun, accessibility, and community aligns perfectly with us at Dreamz," stated John Fisher, CEO of Dreamz Dispensary.

"This is more than just the opening of new stores; it's a celebration of the culture, community, and the joy that cannabis can bring into our lives," said Jonathan Black, CEO of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "We're proud to introduce the 'Dispensoria Difference' to New Mexico and invite everyone to experience it firsthand."

The grand opening celebrations in Clovis and Albuquerque mark a significant milestone for Cheech & Chong's Dispensorias. Join Cheech & Chong at their newly opened Dispensorias for the ultimate celebration. The festivities kick off in Clovis at 601 E Llano Estacado Blvd. on March 20, and then move to Albuquerque for another unforgettable bash at 4001 Menaul Blvd NE on March 21. With both events hosting a Cheech & Chong meet-and-greet from 5-7 p.m., fans making a qualifying purchase will secure a chance to meet the legends on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Bringing our Dispensorias to New Mexico is like coming home to friends who share our love for cannabis, and living life to the fullest," Tommy Chong added. "We've always believed in the power of cannabis to bring people together, and with these new stores, we aren't just sharing our love for the plant but also igniting a community spirit that celebrates every aspect of this beautiful culture."

For more details on the grand opening events and to secure your opportunity to meet Cheech & Chong in person, visit https://cheechandchong.com/dreamz/.

About Cheech & Chong's Dispensoria

Cheech & Chong's Dispensorias are a new line of cannabis dispensaries that prioritize fun, accessibility, and community. Founded by the legendary duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, the Dispensorias aim to offer a non-intimidating, enjoyable dispensary experience for everyone from seasoned connoisseurs to first-time consumers. With locations in Massachusetts and now New Mexico, Cheech & Chong's Dispensorias are set to revolutionize the way people experience cannabis retail.

cheechandchong.com

The marks CHEECH & CHONG and DISPENSORIA are trademarks of, or licensed by, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

Contact Information:

Brooke Mangum

CMO, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.

brooke@cheechandchong.com

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

