WKN: A0LCUY | ISIN: CA1366351098 | Ticker-Symbol: L5A
Tradegate
14.03.24
12:35 Uhr
17,870 Euro
-0,185
-1,02 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,88018,25012:41
17,86518,23512:41
PR Newswire
14.03.2024 | 11:00
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian Solar Inc.: Canadian Solar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

GUELPH, ON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • 26% increase in solar module shipments year-over-year ("yoy") to 8.2 GW, above guidance range of 7.6 GW to 8.1 GW.
  • Record full year solar module shipments of 30.7 GW by CSI Solar, a 45% increase yoy.
  • Record full year revenues of $7.6 billion.
  • Record full year net income attributable to Canadian Solar of $274 million, or $3.87 per diluted share.
  • Record 63 GWh of e-STORAGE pipeline, of which $2.6 billion is contracted backlog, as of January 31, 2024.
  • Secured a $500 million investment in Recurrent Energy from BlackRock.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Over the past two decades, Canadian Solar has evolved into a leading 'full stack' solar and storage business, uniquely positioned for global opportunities. Not only are we addressing market demand with our swift transition to N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar technology, but we also remain laser focused on strategic markets. Our Texas module factory which began production in late 2023 has been ramping up, and we continue to see strong demand for our U.S.-made products. In addition, we continue to make exciting progress in both our battery energy storage and project development businesses. While e-STORAGE grows and executes on a substantial backlog, Recurrent Energy gains fresh momentum in its business transformation journey through the recently announced partnership with BlackRock. Today, solar represents a hugely underpenetrated and cost-effective form of energy. With the substantial reduction in LCOE (levelized cost of energy) over the last year, solar is more attractive than ever from an investment perspective. Furthermore, with solar and storage at grid parity, we are poised to make solar an even more stable energy source, solidifying its critical role at the forefront of the energy transition."

Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary, said, "This year has underscored the resilience and agility of CSI Solar in navigating a complex and evolving market landscape. Despite the challenging conditions, we not only achieved exceptional shipment growth, but also swiftly and effectively managed manufacturing costs to mitigate impacts on our gross margins. As the market undergoes further normalization and consolidation, we see vertical integration, advanced technology, and a robust go-to-market strategy as key to competitive edge. We maintain our strategic long-term investments across vertical integration, TOPCon and other N-type technologies, and our U.S. manufacturing capabilities. Finally, e-STORAGE, with its outstanding track record in execution and safety, remains one of our fastest-growing and most promising business segments, projected to surpass $1 billion in revenue with healthy margins in 2024."

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar's Recurrent Energy subsidiary, said, "The past year has been pivotal for Recurrent Energy, marked by significant milestones that underscore our commitment to driving renewable energy adoption. Notably, in January 2024, we proudly announced a $500 million capital commitment from BlackRock. This investment is instrumental to our transition from a pure developer to a developer plus long-term owner and operator in select markets, enabling a more diversified portfolio and stable, long-term revenue."

Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the fourth quarter, we achieved $1.7 billion in revenue and a gross margin of 12.5%. Our disciplined approach to capital expenditure enabled lower-than-expected full year spending of $1.1 billion. Full year net income came in at a record $274 million, and our cash position, standing at $3 billion, provides us with a solid foundation to pursue growth opportunities and strategic investments in the coming year."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Total module shipments recognized as revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were 8.2 GW, up 26% yoy and down 2% qoq. Of the total, 47 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 8% qoq and 14% yoy to $1.7 billion. The sequential decrease primarily reflects a decline in module average selling price ("ASP"), a decline in solar module shipment volume, and lower projects sales, partially offset by higher battery energy storage solutions sales.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $213 million, down 31% qoq and 39% yoy. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 12.5%, compared to 16.7% in the third quarter of 2023. The gross margin decline was primarily caused by lower module ASPs and an inventory write-down, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs and a higher margin contribution from battery energy storage solutions sales.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $213 million, compared to $225 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $213 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Depreciation and amortization charges in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $89 million, compared to $76 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential increase was primarily driven by the Company's continued investment in vertical integration and incremental capacity expansion.

Net interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $18 million, compared to $11 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $11 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in net interest expense was attributable to increased financing and comparatively lower interest income.

Net foreign exchange and derivative gain in the fourth quarter of 2023 was less than $1 million, compared to a net loss of $17 million in the third quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $78 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $190 million, compared to $158 million in the third quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in operating cash flow primarily resulted from reduced inventories and increased other payables.

Total debt was $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, including $1.9 billion, $1.5 billion, and $0.2 billion related to CSI Solar, Recurrent Energy, and convertible notes respectively. Total debt increased as compared to $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023 due to incremental borrowings for working capital and additional vertical integration for CSI Solar, and new project development for Recurrent Energy.

Corporate Structure

The Company has two business segments: Recurrent Energy and CSI Solar. The two businesses operate as follows:

  • Recurrent Energy is one of the world's largest clean energy project development platforms with 15 years of experience, having delivered approximately 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects. It is vertically integrated and has strong expertise in greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management.
  • CSI Solar consists of solar module and battery energy storage manufacturing, and delivery of total system solutions, including inverters, solar system kits and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services. CSI Solar's e-STORAGE branded battery energy storage business includes its utility-scale turnkey battery energy system solutions, as well as a small but growing residential battery energy storage business. These battery energy storage systems solutions are complemented with long-term service agreements, including future battery capacity augmentation services.

Recurrent Energy Segment

As of January 31, 2024, the Company held a leading position with a total global solar development pipeline of 27 GWp and a battery energy storage development pipeline of 55 GWh.

While Recurrent Energy's business model was historically predominantly develop-to-sell, the Company has been adjusting its strategy to create greater asset value and retain greater ownership of projects in select markets to increase revenues generated through recurring income, such as power sales, operations and maintenance, and asset management income.

The business model will consist of three key drivers:

  • Electricity revenue from operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies;
  • Asset sales (solar PV and battery energy storage) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and
  • Power services (O&M) and asset management through long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contracts, currently with 8.2 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform.

In January 2024, the Company announced a $500 million investment from BlackRock. The investment will provide Recurrent Energy with additional capital to grow its high value project development pipeline while executing its strategy to transition from a pure developer to a developer plus long-term owner and operator in select markets including the U.S. and Europe. This transition is expected to create a more diversified portfolio and provide more stable long-term revenue in low-risk currencies and enable Recurrent Energy to create and retain greater value in its own project development pipeline.

The perimeter of the transaction includes the U.S., Canada, Spain, Italy, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Australia, South Korea and Taiwan; and excludes Canadian Solar's project development business in Japan and China, and certain assets in Latin America and Taiwan. Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and certain terms and conditions in accordance with the transaction agreements.

The $500 million investment will represent 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis. Canadian Solar will continue to own the remaining majority shares of Recurrent Energy after the closing of the investment.

Project Development Pipeline - Solar

As of January 31, 2024, Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline was 27.3 GWp, including 1.9 GWp under construction, 5.5 GWp of backlog, and 19.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines, defined as follows:

  • Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements, and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs.
  • Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.
  • Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by Recurrent Energy that are in the process of securing interconnection.

While the magnitude of the Company's project development pipeline is an important indicator of potential expanded power generation and battery energy storage capacity as well as potential future revenue growth, the development of projects in its pipeline is inherently uncertain. If the Company does not successfully complete the pipeline projects in a timely manner, it may not realize the anticipated benefits of the projects to the extent anticipated, which could adversely affect its business, financial condition, or results of operations. In addition, the Company's guidance and estimates for its future operating and financial results assume the completion of certain solar projects and battery energy storage projects that are in its pipeline. If the Company is unable to execute on its actionable pipeline, it may miss its guidance, which could adversely affect the market price of its common shares and its business, financial condition, or results of operations.

The following table presents Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline.


Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of January 31, 2024) - MWp*

Region

In
Construction

Backlog

Advanced
Pipeline

Early-Stage
Pipeline

Total

North America

424

212

1,467

4,343

6,446

Latin America

1,188**

867

83

2,954

5,092

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
("EMEA")

51**

2,300

2,361

5,203

9,915

Japan

32

135

14

32

213

China

200

1,845**

-

1,260

3,305

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China

-

173

708

1,430

2,311

Total

1,895

5,532

4,633

15,222

27,282

*All numbers are gross MWp.

**Including 594 MWp in construction and 741 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.








Project Development Pipeline - Battery Energy Storage

As of January 31, 2024, Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 54.8 GWh, including 3.5 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 51.3 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines.

The table below sets forth Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline.

Battery Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of January 31, 2024) - MWh

Region

In
Construction

Backlog

Advanced
Pipeline

Early-Stage
Pipeline

Total

North America

-

1,600

2,180

15,284

19,064

Latin America

-

965

1,000

-

1,965

EMEA

-

110

5,943

17,334

23,387

Japan

-

-

776

600

1,376

China

400

-

-

6,500

6,900

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China

8

440

400

1,240

2,088

Total

408

3,115

10,299

40,958

54,780

Pr ojects in Operation - Solar and Battery Energy Storage Power Plants (Including Unconsolidated Projects)

As of January 31, 2024, the solar power plants in operation totaled around 1 GWp, with a combined estimated net resale value of approximately $800 million. The estimated net resale value is based on selling prices that Recurrent Energy is currently negotiating or comparable asset sales. Battery energy storage plants in operation totaled 600 MWh as of January 31, 2024.

Power Plants in Operation*


North America

Latin America

Japan

China

Asia Pacific

ex. Japan and China

Total

Solar (MWp)

-

748

59

191

7

1,005

Battery Energy
Storage (MWh)

280

-

-

300

20

600

*All numbers are net MWp or MWh owned by Recurrent Energy; total gross MWp of solar projects is 1,798 MWp and total gross battery energy storage projects is 1,720 MWh, including volume that is already sold to third parties.

Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the Recurrent Energy segment for the periods indicated.

Recurrent Energy Segment Financial Results

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023

December 31,

2022

Net revenues

53,750

63,806

73,650


497,653

821,525

Cost of revenues

31,995

46,107

57,686


292,926

660,161

Gross profit

21,755

17,699

15,964


204,727

161,364

Operating expense s

22,938

26,880

17,315


108,106

81,000

Income (loss) from
operations*

(1,183)

(9,181)

(1,351)


96,621

80,364

Gross margin

40.5 %

27.7 %

21.7 %


41.1 %

19.6 %

Operating margin

-2.2 %

-14.4 %

-1.8 %


19.4 %

9.8 %


* Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the
Company's two business segments.

CS I Solar Segment

Solar Modules and Solar System Kits

CSI Solar shipped 8.2 GW of solar modules and solar system kits to more than 70 countries in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the top five markets ranked by shipments were China, the U.S., Brazil, Spain, and Pakistan.

CSI Solar's revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.

Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*


December 2023

Actual

June 2024

Plan

December 2024

Plan

Ingot

20.4

20.4

50.4

Wafer

21.0

28.0

50.0

Cell

50.0

48.4

55.7

Module

57.0

60.0

61.0

*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

e-STORAGE: Battery Energy Storage Solutions

e-STORAGE is CSI Solar's utility-scale battery energy storage platform. e-STORAGE provides customers with competitive turnkey, integrated, utility-scale battery energy storage solutions, including bankable, end-to-end, utility-scale, turnkey battery energy storage system solutions across various applications. System performance is complemented with long-term service agreements, which include future battery capacity augmentation services and bring in long-term, stable income.

As of January 31, 2024, e-STORAGE had a total project turnkey pipeline of around 63 GWh, which includes both contracted and in-construction projects, as well as projects at different stages of the negotiation process. In addition, e-STORAGE had approximately 3.1 GWh of operating battery energy storage projects contracted under long-term service agreements, all of which were battery energy storage projects previously executed by e-STORAGE.

As of January 31, 2024, the contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $2.6 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.

The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's manufacturing capacity expansion targets.

Battery Energy Storage Manufacturing
Capacity, GWh*

December 2023

Actual

December 2024

Plan

SolBank

10.0

20.0

*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the CSI Solar segment for the periods indicated.

CSI Solar Segment Financial Results*

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023

December 31,

2022

Net revenues

1,701,320

1,805,507

1,976,045


7,230,550

6,975,612

Cost of revenues

1,494,723

1,506,334

1,631,417


6,121,332

5,824,855

Gross profit

206,597

299,173

344,628


1,109,218

1,150,757

Operating expense s

166,120

172,409

192,099


653,135

806,959

Income from operations

40,477

126,764

152,529


456,083

343,798

Gross margin

12.1 %

16.6 %

17.4 %


15.3 %

16.5 %

Operating margin

2.4 %

7.0 %

7.7 %


6.3 %

4.9 %


*Include effects of both sales to third-party customers and to the Company's Recurrent Energy segment. Please refer to the
attached financial tables for intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operations reflects
management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

Th e table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenues of CSI Solar:

CSI Solar Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)


Q4 2023

% of Net
Revenues


Q3 2023

% of Net
Revenues


Q4 2022

% of Net
Revenues

Asia

738

45


715

40


846

45

Americas

579

35


630

35


635

33

Europe and others

331

20


437

25


417

22

Total

1,648

100


1,782

100


1,898

100

*Excludes sales from CSI Solar to Recurrent Energy.

Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 17% and 19%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 6.1 GW to 6.4 GW, including approximately 235 MW to the Company's own projects. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in the first quarter are expected to be approximately 1 GWh.

For the full year of 2024, the Company reiterates its prior outlook for CSI Solar's total module shipments to be in the range of 42 GW to 47 GW and CSI Solar's total battery energy storage shipments in the range of 6.0 GWh to 6.5 GWh, including approximately 2 GW and 2.5 GWh respectively to the Company's own projects. The Company's total revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Entering 2024, we anticipate a seasonally softer first quarter. As we remain committed to profitable growth, our strategic management of volume is expected to bolster gross margins, while e-STORAGE concurrently drives more meaningful profit contribution. Our optimism toward global market prospects endures, as we project accelerated growth momentum in the latter part of the year. This positive outlook is driven by the clearance of channel inventory in distributed generation markets and burgeoning demand unleashed by emerging markets. Our commitment to long-term growth remains steadfast, as we continue to strengthen our foothold in strategic markets and generate value for our shareholders."

Recent Developments

Recurrent Energy

On February 27, 2024, Canadian Solar announced the 119 MW Horus Solar Project in Mexico, of which 49 percent of equity interests are owned by its subsidiary Recurrent Energy, closed non-recourse project financing. The non-recourse financing has been provided by Korea Eximbank (KEXIM), the official export credit agency of South Korea, and KEB Hana Bank, one of South Korea's largest banks. The project reached Commercial Operation Date in March 2023 and has been operating since then.

On February 6, 2024, Canadian Solar announced that Recurrent Energy secured $160 million in project financing for its 127 MWdc Bayou Galion Solar project, located in Morehouse Parish in Northeast Louisiana. The project is currently under construction and is expected to be operational by fall 2024. Microsoft Corporation will purchase 100 percent of the energy and renewable energy credits produced by Bayou Galion Solar to support its goal to be carbon negative by 2030.

On January 23, 2024, Canadian Solar announced that Recurrent Energy B.V. secured a $500 million preferred equity investment commitment, convertible into common equity, from BlackRock through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business. The $500 million investment will represent 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis. Canadian Solar will continue to own the remaining majority shares of Recurrent Energy after the closing of the investment.

On January 8, 2024, Canadian Solar announced that Recurrent Energy completed the sale of its 100 MW / 200 MWh Mannum battery energy storage project in South Australia to Epic Energy. Recurrent Energy is the developer of the Mannum project, and Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE will provide its SolBank battery energy storage solution for the project. The project is expected to start construction in the first half of 2024 and reach commercial operation in 2025.

On November 14, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that Recurrent Energy received in full 490 million Brazilian reais (approximately $100 million) of non-recourse project financing for its 300 MW Ciranda Solar Power Cluster in Brazil. Completed in August 23, 2023, the Ciranda Cluster was developed by Recurrent Energy, who is the long-term owner and operator of Ciranda Cluster.

CSI Solar

On March 4, 2024, Canadian Solar announced its partnership with Sol Systems, a leading renewable energy company based in Washington, D.C., to scale new solar module production and procurement in the United States. Canadian Solar secured a framework agreement to provide Sol Systems with a significant supply of N-type TOPCon solar modules from Canadian Solar's newly ramped Texas module factory to support Sol System's project pipeline in the U.S. between 2024 and 2025.

On February 29, 2024, Canadian Solar announced its pivotal role in powering the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada by supplying 275 MW or 600 thousand solar modules to EDF Renewables' Arrow Canyon project. The first-ever Super Bowl powered entirely by renewable energy, this historic event sourced electricity from the Arrow Canyon solar and battery energy storage project developed, owned, and operated by EDF Renewables.

On February 15, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it was awarded the "Top Brand PV Award USA 2024" by EUPD Research, a globally renowned authority in market research. This accolade stands as the epitome of recognition and prestige in the global PV industry, symbolizing reliability and trust within target customer groups and among business partners.

On December 12, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar, is expected to deliver 220 MWh DC of battery energy storage solutions to a standalone battery energy storage project owned by Epic Energy in Mannum, South Australia. The Mannum project is being developed by Canadian Solar through its wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy. E-STORAGE plans to begin construction on the Mannum project in the second quarter of 2024.

On December 7, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that e-STORAGE was awarded by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Flagship Funds, a supply and integration contract for a 500 MW / 1,170 MWh DC of battery energy storage solutions for the funds' Coalburn 1 Project, in Scotland, U.K. The Coalburn 1 project is set to become the largest battery energy storage project in the U.K. and is scheduled for installation by the first quarter of 2025.

On December 6, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that e-STORAGE is expected to deliver 226 MWh DC of turnkey battery energy storage solutions to ENGIE in the U.K. (Scotland). Both sites are scheduled to reach grid connection in early 2025.

On November 27, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that e-STORAGE was selected as the preferred supplier for EPC and O&M by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to deliver CIP's Summerfield battery energy storage project in South Australia. The Summerfield battery energy storage project is a 2-hour 240 MW (480 MWh) DC battery energy storage solution. The project is scheduled for installation in 2025 and will incorporate e-STORAGE's SolBank battery technology.

Conference Call Information The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Hong Kong) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and business outlook. The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-877-704-4453 (toll-free from the U.S.), 800 965 561 (from Hong Kong), +86 400 120 2840 (local dial-in from Mainland China) or +1-201-389-0920 from international locations. The conference ID is 13744234. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website.

A replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the call until 11:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, March 28, 2024 (11:00 a.m. March 29, 2024, in Hong Kong) and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the U.S.) or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The replay pin number is 13744234. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's at www.canadiansolar.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 118 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected around 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 1 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 7.4 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 3.5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery energy storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to global pandemics; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and Europe; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; the pipeline of projects and timelines related to them; the ability of the parties to optimize value of that pipeline; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 18, 2023. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]


FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.




Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy




Three Months Ended and As of December 31, 2023

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)




CSI Solar


Recurrent
Energy


Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)


Total

Net revenues



$ 1,701,320


$ 53,750


$ (53,033)


$ 1,702,037

Cost of revenues



1,494,723


31,995


(38,085)


1,488,633

Gross profit



206,597


21,755


(14,948)


213,404

Gross margin



12.1 %


40.5 %


-


12.5 %

Income (loss) from
operations(2)



$ 40,477


$ (1,183)


$ (38,717)


$ 577











Supplementary
Information:










Interest expense(3)



$ (15,853)


$ (15,590)


$ (1,804)


$ (33,247)

Interest income(3)



14,160


1,468


4


15,632











Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1,673,330


$ 264,028


$ 1,331


$ 1,938,689

Restricted cash - current and
noncurrent



1,004,521


3,222


-


1,007,743

Non-recourse borrowings



-


374,840


-


374,840

Other short-term and long-
term borrowings



1,702,785


993,539


-


2,696,324

Green bonds



-


161,609


-


161,609




Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)




CSI Solar


Recurrent

Energy


Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)


Total

Net revenues



$ 7,230,550


$ 497,653


$ (114,577)


$ 7,613,626

Cost of revenues



6,121,332


292,926


(80,615)


6,333,643

Gross profit



1,109,218


204,727


(33,962)


1,279,983

Gross margin



15.3 %


41.1 %


-


16.8 %

Income from operations(2)



$ 456,083


$ 96,621


$ (99,384)


$ 453,320











Supplementary
Information:










Interest expense(3)



$ (60,413)


$ (46,489)


$ (7,197)


$ (114,099)

Interest income(3)



43,788


7,797


36


51,621




Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy




Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)




CSI Solar


Recurrent

Energy


Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)


Total

Net revenues



$ 1,976,045


$ 73,650


$ (78,099)


$ 1,971,596

Cost of revenues



1,631,417


57,686


(66,136)


1,622,967

Gross profit



344,628


15,964


(11,963)


348,629

Gross margin



17.4 %


21.7 %


-


17.7 %

Income (loss) from
operations(2)



$ 152,529


$ (1,351)


$ (15,416)


$ 135,762











Supplementary Information:










Interest expense(3)



$ (11,615)


$ (6,788)


$ (1,792)


$ (20,195)

Interest income(3)



8,431


727


129


9,287




Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)




CSI Solar


Recurrent

Energy


Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)


Total

Net revenues



$ 6,975,612


$ 821,525


$ (328,527)


$ 7,468,610

Cost of revenues



5,824,855


660,161


(279,542)


6,205,474

Gross profit



1,150,757


161,364


(48,985)


1,263,136

Gross margin



16.5 %


19.6 %


-


16.9 %

Income from operations(2)



$ 343,798


$ 80,364


$ (68,101)


$ 356,061











Supplementary
Information:










Interest expense(3)



$ (50,756)


$ (16,358)


$ (7,152)


$ (74,266)

Interest income(3)



36,085


4,382


148


40,615

(1) Includes inter-segment elimination, and unallocated corporate items not considered part of management's evaluation of business segment operating performance.
(2) Income from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.
(3) Represents interest expenses payable to and interest income earned from third parties.


Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy


Three Months
Ended

December 31,
2023


Three Months
Ended

September 30,

2023


Three Months
Ended

December 31,

2022


(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

CSI Solar Revenues:






Solar modules

$ 1,243,066


$ 1,520,716


$ 1,642,144

Solar system kits

144,492


184,404


157,845

Battery energy storage solutions

195,899


19,575


49,678

EPC and others

64,830


57,784


48,279

Subtotal

1,648,287


1,782,479


1,897,946

Recurrent Energy Revenues:






Solar PV and battery energy storage asset sales

21,449


34,541


58,504

Power services (O&M) and asset management

15,910


14,374


8,087

Electricity revenue from operating portfolio and others

16,391


14,891


7,059

Subtotal

53,750


63,806


73,650

Total net revenues

$ 1,702,037


$ 1,846,285


$ 1,971,596


Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy


Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023


Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022


(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

CSI Solar Revenues:




Solar modules

$ 5,941,345


$ 5,534,379

Solar system kits

679,350


538,157

Battery energy storage solutions

245,173


440,716

EPC and others

250,105


133,833

Subtotal

7,115,973


6,647,085

Recurrent Energy Revenues:




Solar PV and battery energy storage asset sales

399,098


761,677

Power services (O&M) and asset management

52,379


33,776

Electricity revenue from operating portfolio and others

46,176


26,072

Subtotal

497,653


821,525

Total net revenues

$ 7,613,626


$ 7,468,610


Canadian Solar Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2023


2023


2022


2023


2022












Net revenues

$1,702,037


$ 1,846,285


$ 1,971,596


$ 7,613,626


$ 7,468,610

Cost of revenues

1,488,633


1,538,281


1,622,967


6,333,643


6,205,474


Gross profit

213,404


308,004


348,629


1,279,983


1,263,136












Operating expenses:











Selling and distribution
expenses

93,847


99,766


126,313


369,670


558,926


General and
administrative expenses

108,236


114,033


89,207


440,488


342,129


Research and
development expenses

31,503


28,897


20,607


100,844


69,822


Other operating income,
net

(20,759)


(17,708)


(23,260)


(84,339)


(63,802)

Total operating expenses

212,827


224,988


212,867


826,663


907,075












Income from operations

577


83,016


135,762


453,320


356,061

Other income (expenses):











Interest expense

(33,247)


(29,949)


(20,195)


(114,099)


(74,266)


Interest income

15,632


18,577


9,287


51,621


40,615


Loss on change in fair
value of derivatives, net

(7,039)


(4,291)


(27,071)


(27,504)


(44,489)


Foreign exchange gain
(loss), net

7,058


(13,175)


11,610


30,555


77,689


Investment income, net

1,965


2,332


2,628


14,632


858

Total other income
(expenses)

(15,631)


(26,506)


(23,741)


(44,795)


407












Income (loss) before
income taxes and equity in
earnings of affiliates

(15,054)


56,510


112,021


408,525


356,468

Income tax benefit (expense)

4,650


10,583


(21,850)


(59,501)


(73,353)

Equity in earnings (losses) of
affiliates

7,204


(4,624)


8,653


14,610


15,440

Net income (loss)

(3,200)


62,469


98,824


363,634


298,555












Less: Net income (loss)
attributable to non-
controlling interests

(1,814)


40,578


20,990


89,447


58,587












Net income (loss)
attributable to Canadian
Solar Inc.

$ (1,386)


$ 21,891


$ 77,834


$ 274,187


$ 239,968












Earnings (loss) per share -
basic

$ (0.02)


$ 0.33


$ 1.21


$ 4.19


$ 3.73

Shares used in computation -
basic

66,035,331


66,010,484


64,505,398


65,375,084


64,324,558

Earnings (loss) per share -
diluted

$ (0.02)


$ 0.32


$ 1.11


$ 3.87


$ 3.44

Shares used in computation -
diluted

66,035,331


72,934,082


71,307,345


72,194,006


71,183,135


Canadian Solar Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)


(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net Income (loss)

$ (3,200)


$ 62,469


$ 98,824


$ 363,634


$ 298,555

Other comprehensive income
(loss):










Foreign currency translation
adjustment

82,692


(29,294)


73,310


8,141


(150,127)

Gain (loss) on changes in fair
value of available-for-sale debt
securities, net of tax

(2,897)


121


306


(3,487)


904

Gain (loss) on interest rate
swap, net of tax

(2,821)


1,869


34


(1,124)


716

Share of gain on changes in fair
value of derivatives of affiliate,
net of tax

3,074


8,297


1,499


11,264


3,754

Comprehensive income

76,848


43,462


173,973


378,428


153,802

Less: comprehensive income
attributable to non-controlling
interests

17,324


44,653


30,631


90,829


34,345

Comprehensive income (loss)
attributable to Canadian Solar
Inc.

$ 59,524


$ (1,191)


$ 143,342


$ 287,599


$ 119,457












Canadian Solar Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



December 31,


December 31,




2023


2022


ASSETS





Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,938,689


$ 981,434



Restricted cash

999,933


978,116



Accounts receivable trade, net

904,943


970,950



Accounts receivable, unbilled

101,435


57,770



Amounts due from related parties

40,582


48,614



Inventories

1,179,641


1,524,095



Value added tax recoverable

162,737


158,773



Advances to suppliers, net

193,818


253,484



Derivative assets

9,282


17,516



Project assets

280,793


385,964



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

283,600


267,941


Total current assets

6,095,453


5,644,657


Restricted cash

7,810


9,953


Property, plant and equipment, net

3,088,442


1,826,643


Solar power systems, net

951,513


364,816


Deferred tax assets, net

263,458


229,226


Advances to suppliers, net

132,218


65,352


Investments in affiliates

236,928


115,784


Intangible assets, net

19,727


17,530


Project assets

576,793


438,529


Right-of-use assets

237,007


103,600


Amounts due from related parties

32,313


33,489


Other non-current assets

254,098


187,549


TOTAL ASSETS

$ 11,895,760


$ 9,037,128









Canadian Solar Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)


(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



December 31,


December 31,



2023


2022


Current liabilities:






Short-term borrowings

$ 1,805,198


$ 1,443,816



Accounts payable

813,677


805,300



Short-term notes payable

878,285


1,493,399



Amounts due to related parties

511


89



Other payables

1,359,679


853,040



Advances from customers

392,308


334,943



Derivative liabilities

6,702


25,359



Operating lease liabilities

20,204


9,810



Other current liabilities

587,827


293,012


Total current liabilities

5,864,391


5,258,768


Long-term borrowings

1,265,965


813,406


Green bonds and convertible notes

389,033


257,615


Liability for uncertain tax positions

5,701


5,730


Deferred tax liabilities

82,828


66,630


Operating lease liabilities

116,846


25,714


Other non-current liabilities

465,752


302,571


TOTAL LIABILITIES

8,190,516


6,730,434


Equity:






Common shares

835,543


835,543



Additional paid-in capital

292,737


1,127



Retained earnings

1,549,707


1,275,520



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(118,744)


(170,551)


Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'
equity

2,559,243


1,941,639


Non-controlling interests

1,146,001


365,055


TOTAL EQUITY

3,705,244


2,306,694


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 11,895,760


$ 9,037,128



Canadian Solar Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows


(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

Operating Activities:










Net income (loss)

$ (3,200)


$ 62,469


$ 98,824


$ 363,634


$ 298,555

Adjustments to reconcile net
income to net cash provided by
operating activities

171,051


81,295


120,890


510,718


381,717

Changes in operating assets
and liabilities

22,146


14,123


175,702


(189,737)


236,359

Net cash provided by operating
activities

189,997


157,887


395,416


684,615


916,631











Investing Activities:










Purchase of property, plant and
equipment

(295,086)


(305,278)


(264,101)


(1,116,461)


(627,115)

Purchase of solar power
systems

(183,277)


(79,527)


(673)


(408,999)


(882)

Other investing activities

(17,011)


(99,935)


8,342


(145,956)


(2,491)

Net cash used in investing
activities

(495,374)


(484,740)


(256,432)


(1,671,416)


(630,488)











Financing Activities:










Net proceeds from subsidiary's
public offering of ordinary
shares

-


124,252


-


927,897


-

Other financing activities

222,216


(24,526)


(187,926)


1,124,931


428,639

Net cash provided by (used in)
financing activities

222,216


99,726


(187,926)


2,052,828


428,639

Effect of exchange rate changes

36,561


(29,980)


63,880


(89,098)


(179,561)

Net increase (decrease) in cash,
cash equivalents and restricted
cash

(46,600)


(257,107)


14,938


976,929


535,221

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the beginning
of the period

$ 2,993,032


$ 3,250,139


$ 1,954,565


$ 1,969,503


$ 1,434,282

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the end of the
period

$2,946,432


$ 2,993,032


$ 1,969,503


$2,946,432


$ 1,969,503












SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.