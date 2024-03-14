Canadian Solar Inc.: Canadian Solar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

GUELPH, ON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

26% increase in solar module shipments year-over-year ("yoy") to 8.2 GW, above guidance range of 7.6 GW to 8.1 GW.

Record full year solar module shipments of 30.7 GW by CSI Solar, a 45% increase yoy.

Record full year revenues of $7.6 billion.

Record full year net income attributable to Canadian Solar of $274 million, or $3.87 per diluted share.

Record 63 GWh of e-STORAGE pipeline, of which $2.6 billion is contracted backlog, as of January 31, 2024.

Secured a $500 million investment in Recurrent Energy from BlackRock.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Over the past two decades, Canadian Solar has evolved into a leading 'full stack' solar and storage business, uniquely positioned for global opportunities. Not only are we addressing market demand with our swift transition to N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar technology, but we also remain laser focused on strategic markets. Our Texas module factory which began production in late 2023 has been ramping up, and we continue to see strong demand for our U.S.-made products. In addition, we continue to make exciting progress in both our battery energy storage and project development businesses. While e-STORAGE grows and executes on a substantial backlog, Recurrent Energy gains fresh momentum in its business transformation journey through the recently announced partnership with BlackRock. Today, solar represents a hugely underpenetrated and cost-effective form of energy. With the substantial reduction in LCOE (levelized cost of energy) over the last year, solar is more attractive than ever from an investment perspective. Furthermore, with solar and storage at grid parity, we are poised to make solar an even more stable energy source, solidifying its critical role at the forefront of the energy transition."

Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary, said, "This year has underscored the resilience and agility of CSI Solar in navigating a complex and evolving market landscape. Despite the challenging conditions, we not only achieved exceptional shipment growth, but also swiftly and effectively managed manufacturing costs to mitigate impacts on our gross margins. As the market undergoes further normalization and consolidation, we see vertical integration, advanced technology, and a robust go-to-market strategy as key to competitive edge. We maintain our strategic long-term investments across vertical integration, TOPCon and other N-type technologies, and our U.S. manufacturing capabilities. Finally, e-STORAGE, with its outstanding track record in execution and safety, remains one of our fastest-growing and most promising business segments, projected to surpass $1 billion in revenue with healthy margins in 2024."

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar's Recurrent Energy subsidiary, said, "The past year has been pivotal for Recurrent Energy, marked by significant milestones that underscore our commitment to driving renewable energy adoption. Notably, in January 2024, we proudly announced a $500 million capital commitment from BlackRock. This investment is instrumental to our transition from a pure developer to a developer plus long-term owner and operator in select markets, enabling a more diversified portfolio and stable, long-term revenue."

Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the fourth quarter, we achieved $1.7 billion in revenue and a gross margin of 12.5%. Our disciplined approach to capital expenditure enabled lower-than-expected full year spending of $1.1 billion. Full year net income came in at a record $274 million, and our cash position, standing at $3 billion, provides us with a solid foundation to pursue growth opportunities and strategic investments in the coming year."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Total module shipments recognized as revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were 8.2 GW, up 26% yoy and down 2% qoq. Of the total, 47 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 8% qoq and 14% yoy to $1.7 billion. The sequential decrease primarily reflects a decline in module average selling price ("ASP"), a decline in solar module shipment volume, and lower projects sales, partially offset by higher battery energy storage solutions sales.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $213 million, down 31% qoq and 39% yoy. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 12.5%, compared to 16.7% in the third quarter of 2023. The gross margin decline was primarily caused by lower module ASPs and an inventory write-down, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs and a higher margin contribution from battery energy storage solutions sales.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $213 million, compared to $225 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $213 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Depreciation and amortization charges in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $89 million, compared to $76 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential increase was primarily driven by the Company's continued investment in vertical integration and incremental capacity expansion.

Net interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $18 million, compared to $11 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $11 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in net interest expense was attributable to increased financing and comparatively lower interest income.

Net foreign exchange and derivative gain in the fourth quarter of 2023 was less than $1 million, compared to a net loss of $17 million in the third quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $78 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $190 million, compared to $158 million in the third quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in operating cash flow primarily resulted from reduced inventories and increased other payables.

Total debt was $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, including $1.9 billion, $1.5 billion, and $0.2 billion related to CSI Solar, Recurrent Energy, and convertible notes respectively. Total debt increased as compared to $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023 due to incremental borrowings for working capital and additional vertical integration for CSI Solar, and new project development for Recurrent Energy.

Corporate Structure

The Company has two business segments: Recurrent Energy and CSI Solar. The two businesses operate as follows:

Recurrent Energy is one of the world's largest clean energy project development platforms with 15 years of experience, having delivered approximately 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects. It is vertically integrated and has strong expertise in greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management.

is one of the world's largest clean energy project development platforms with 15 years of experience, having delivered approximately 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects. It is vertically integrated and has strong expertise in greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management. CSI Solar consists of solar module and battery energy storage manufacturing, and delivery of total system solutions, including inverters, solar system kits and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services. CSI Solar's e-STORAGE branded battery energy storage business includes its utility-scale turnkey battery energy system solutions, as well as a small but growing residential battery energy storage business. These battery energy storage systems solutions are complemented with long-term service agreements, including future battery capacity augmentation services.

Recurrent Energy Segment

As of January 31, 2024, the Company held a leading position with a total global solar development pipeline of 27 GWp and a battery energy storage development pipeline of 55 GWh.

While Recurrent Energy's business model was historically predominantly develop-to-sell, the Company has been adjusting its strategy to create greater asset value and retain greater ownership of projects in select markets to increase revenues generated through recurring income, such as power sales, operations and maintenance, and asset management income.

The business model will consist of three key drivers:

Electricity revenue from operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies;

to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies; Asset sales (solar PV and battery energy storage) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and

in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and Power services (O&M) and asset management through long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contracts, currently with 8.2 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform.

In January 2024, the Company announced a $500 million investment from BlackRock. The investment will provide Recurrent Energy with additional capital to grow its high value project development pipeline while executing its strategy to transition from a pure developer to a developer plus long-term owner and operator in select markets including the U.S. and Europe. This transition is expected to create a more diversified portfolio and provide more stable long-term revenue in low-risk currencies and enable Recurrent Energy to create and retain greater value in its own project development pipeline.

The perimeter of the transaction includes the U.S., Canada, Spain, Italy, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Australia, South Korea and Taiwan; and excludes Canadian Solar's project development business in Japan and China, and certain assets in Latin America and Taiwan. Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and certain terms and conditions in accordance with the transaction agreements.

The $500 million investment will represent 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis. Canadian Solar will continue to own the remaining majority shares of Recurrent Energy after the closing of the investment.

Project Development Pipeline - Solar

As of January 31, 2024, Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline was 27.3 GWp, including 1.9 GWp under construction, 5.5 GWp of backlog, and 19.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines, defined as follows:

Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements, and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs.

are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements, and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs. Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.

are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement. Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by Recurrent Energy that are in the process of securing interconnection.

While the magnitude of the Company's project development pipeline is an important indicator of potential expanded power generation and battery energy storage capacity as well as potential future revenue growth, the development of projects in its pipeline is inherently uncertain. If the Company does not successfully complete the pipeline projects in a timely manner, it may not realize the anticipated benefits of the projects to the extent anticipated, which could adversely affect its business, financial condition, or results of operations. In addition, the Company's guidance and estimates for its future operating and financial results assume the completion of certain solar projects and battery energy storage projects that are in its pipeline. If the Company is unable to execute on its actionable pipeline, it may miss its guidance, which could adversely affect the market price of its common shares and its business, financial condition, or results of operations.

The following table presents Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline.



Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of January 31, 2024) - MWp* Region In

Construction Backlog Advanced

Pipeline Early-Stage

Pipeline Total North America 424 212 1,467 4,343 6,446 Latin America 1,188** 867 83 2,954 5,092 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

("EMEA") 51** 2,300 2,361 5,203 9,915 Japan 32 135 14 32 213 China 200 1,845** - 1,260 3,305 Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China - 173 708 1,430 2,311 Total 1,895 5,532 4,633 15,222 27,282 *All numbers are gross MWp. **Including 594 MWp in construction and 741 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.















Project Development Pipeline - Battery Energy Storage

As of January 31, 2024, Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 54.8 GWh, including 3.5 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 51.3 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines.

The table below sets forth Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline.

Battery Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of January 31, 2024) - MWh Region In

Construction Backlog Advanced

Pipeline Early-Stage

Pipeline Total North America - 1,600 2,180 15,284 19,064 Latin America - 965 1,000 - 1,965 EMEA - 110 5,943 17,334 23,387 Japan - - 776 600 1,376 China 400 - - 6,500 6,900 Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China 8 440 400 1,240 2,088 Total 408 3,115 10,299 40,958 54,780

Pr ojects in Operation - Solar and Battery Energy Storage Power Plants (Including Unconsolidated Projects)

As of January 31, 2024, the solar power plants in operation totaled around 1 GWp, with a combined estimated net resale value of approximately $800 million. The estimated net resale value is based on selling prices that Recurrent Energy is currently negotiating or comparable asset sales. Battery energy storage plants in operation totaled 600 MWh as of January 31, 2024.

Power Plants in Operation*

North America Latin America Japan China Asia Pacific ex. Japan and China Total Solar (MWp) - 748 59 191 7 1,005 Battery Energy

Storage (MWh) 280 - - 300 20 600

*All numbers are net MWp or MWh owned by Recurrent Energy; total gross MWp of solar projects is 1,798 MWp and total gross battery energy storage projects is 1,720 MWh, including volume that is already sold to third parties.

Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the Recurrent Energy segment for the periods indicated.

Recurrent Energy Segment Financial Results (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 Net revenues 53,750 63,806 73,650

497,653 821,525 Cost of revenues 31,995 46,107 57,686

292,926 660,161 Gross profit 21,755 17,699 15,964

204,727 161,364 Operating expense s 22,938 26,880 17,315

108,106 81,000 Income (loss) from

operations* (1,183) (9,181) (1,351)

96,621 80,364 Gross margin 40.5 % 27.7 % 21.7 %

41.1 % 19.6 % Operating margin -2.2 % -14.4 % -1.8 %

19.4 % 9.8 %

* Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the

Company's two business segments.

CS I Solar Segment

Solar Modules and Solar System Kits

CSI Solar shipped 8.2 GW of solar modules and solar system kits to more than 70 countries in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the top five markets ranked by shipments were China, the U.S., Brazil, Spain, and Pakistan.

CSI Solar's revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.

Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*

December 2023 Actual June 2024 Plan December 2024 Plan Ingot 20.4 20.4 50.4 Wafer 21.0 28.0 50.0 Cell 50.0 48.4 55.7 Module 57.0 60.0 61.0

*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

e-STORAGE: Battery Energy Storage Solutions

e-STORAGE is CSI Solar's utility-scale battery energy storage platform. e-STORAGE provides customers with competitive turnkey, integrated, utility-scale battery energy storage solutions, including bankable, end-to-end, utility-scale, turnkey battery energy storage system solutions across various applications. System performance is complemented with long-term service agreements, which include future battery capacity augmentation services and bring in long-term, stable income.

As of January 31, 2024, e-STORAGE had a total project turnkey pipeline of around 63 GWh, which includes both contracted and in-construction projects, as well as projects at different stages of the negotiation process. In addition, e-STORAGE had approximately 3.1 GWh of operating battery energy storage projects contracted under long-term service agreements, all of which were battery energy storage projects previously executed by e-STORAGE.

As of January 31, 2024, the contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $2.6 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.

The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's manufacturing capacity expansion targets.

Battery Energy Storage Manufacturing

Capacity, GWh* December 2023 Actual December 2024 Plan SolBank 10.0 20.0

*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the CSI Solar segment for the periods indicated.

CSI Solar Segment Financial Results* (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 Net revenues 1,701,320 1,805,507 1,976,045

7,230,550 6,975,612 Cost of revenues 1,494,723 1,506,334 1,631,417

6,121,332 5,824,855 Gross profit 206,597 299,173 344,628

1,109,218 1,150,757 Operating expense s 166,120 172,409 192,099

653,135 806,959 Income from operations 40,477 126,764 152,529

456,083 343,798 Gross margin 12.1 % 16.6 % 17.4 %

15.3 % 16.5 % Operating margin 2.4 % 7.0 % 7.7 %

6.3 % 4.9 %

*Include effects of both sales to third-party customers and to the Company's Recurrent Energy segment. Please refer to the

attached financial tables for intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operations reflects

management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

Th e table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenues of CSI Solar:

CSI Solar Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Q4 2023 % of Net

Revenues

Q3 2023 % of Net

Revenues

Q4 2022 % of Net

Revenues Asia 738 45

715 40

846 45 Americas 579 35

630 35

635 33 Europe and others 331 20

437 25

417 22 Total 1,648 100

1,782 100

1,898 100

*Excludes sales from CSI Solar to Recurrent Energy.

Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 17% and 19%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 6.1 GW to 6.4 GW, including approximately 235 MW to the Company's own projects. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in the first quarter are expected to be approximately 1 GWh.

For the full year of 2024, the Company reiterates its prior outlook for CSI Solar's total module shipments to be in the range of 42 GW to 47 GW and CSI Solar's total battery energy storage shipments in the range of 6.0 GWh to 6.5 GWh, including approximately 2 GW and 2.5 GWh respectively to the Company's own projects. The Company's total revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Entering 2024, we anticipate a seasonally softer first quarter. As we remain committed to profitable growth, our strategic management of volume is expected to bolster gross margins, while e-STORAGE concurrently drives more meaningful profit contribution. Our optimism toward global market prospects endures, as we project accelerated growth momentum in the latter part of the year. This positive outlook is driven by the clearance of channel inventory in distributed generation markets and burgeoning demand unleashed by emerging markets. Our commitment to long-term growth remains steadfast, as we continue to strengthen our foothold in strategic markets and generate value for our shareholders."

Recent Developments

Recurrent Energy

On February 27, 2024, Canadian Solar announced the 119 MW Horus Solar Project in Mexico, of which 49 percent of equity interests are owned by its subsidiary Recurrent Energy, closed non-recourse project financing. The non-recourse financing has been provided by Korea Eximbank (KEXIM), the official export credit agency of South Korea, and KEB Hana Bank, one of South Korea's largest banks. The project reached Commercial Operation Date in March 2023 and has been operating since then.

On February 6, 2024, Canadian Solar announced that Recurrent Energy secured $160 million in project financing for its 127 MWdc Bayou Galion Solar project, located in Morehouse Parish in Northeast Louisiana. The project is currently under construction and is expected to be operational by fall 2024. Microsoft Corporation will purchase 100 percent of the energy and renewable energy credits produced by Bayou Galion Solar to support its goal to be carbon negative by 2030.

On January 23, 2024, Canadian Solar announced that Recurrent Energy B.V. secured a $500 million preferred equity investment commitment, convertible into common equity, from BlackRock through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business. The $500 million investment will represent 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis. Canadian Solar will continue to own the remaining majority shares of Recurrent Energy after the closing of the investment.

On January 8, 2024, Canadian Solar announced that Recurrent Energy completed the sale of its 100 MW / 200 MWh Mannum battery energy storage project in South Australia to Epic Energy. Recurrent Energy is the developer of the Mannum project, and Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE will provide its SolBank battery energy storage solution for the project. The project is expected to start construction in the first half of 2024 and reach commercial operation in 2025.

On November 14, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that Recurrent Energy received in full 490 million Brazilian reais (approximately $100 million) of non-recourse project financing for its 300 MW Ciranda Solar Power Cluster in Brazil. Completed in August 23, 2023, the Ciranda Cluster was developed by Recurrent Energy, who is the long-term owner and operator of Ciranda Cluster.

CSI Solar

On March 4, 2024, Canadian Solar announced its partnership with Sol Systems, a leading renewable energy company based in Washington, D.C., to scale new solar module production and procurement in the United States. Canadian Solar secured a framework agreement to provide Sol Systems with a significant supply of N-type TOPCon solar modules from Canadian Solar's newly ramped Texas module factory to support Sol System's project pipeline in the U.S. between 2024 and 2025.

On February 29, 2024, Canadian Solar announced its pivotal role in powering the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada by supplying 275 MW or 600 thousand solar modules to EDF Renewables' Arrow Canyon project. The first-ever Super Bowl powered entirely by renewable energy, this historic event sourced electricity from the Arrow Canyon solar and battery energy storage project developed, owned, and operated by EDF Renewables.

On February 15, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it was awarded the "Top Brand PV Award USA 2024" by EUPD Research, a globally renowned authority in market research. This accolade stands as the epitome of recognition and prestige in the global PV industry, symbolizing reliability and trust within target customer groups and among business partners.

On December 12, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar, is expected to deliver 220 MWh DC of battery energy storage solutions to a standalone battery energy storage project owned by Epic Energy in Mannum, South Australia. The Mannum project is being developed by Canadian Solar through its wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy. E-STORAGE plans to begin construction on the Mannum project in the second quarter of 2024.

On December 7, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that e-STORAGE was awarded by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Flagship Funds, a supply and integration contract for a 500 MW / 1,170 MWh DC of battery energy storage solutions for the funds' Coalburn 1 Project, in Scotland, U.K. The Coalburn 1 project is set to become the largest battery energy storage project in the U.K. and is scheduled for installation by the first quarter of 2025.

On December 6, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that e-STORAGE is expected to deliver 226 MWh DC of turnkey battery energy storage solutions to ENGIE in the U.K. (Scotland). Both sites are scheduled to reach grid connection in early 2025.

On November 27, 2023, Canadian Solar announced that e-STORAGE was selected as the preferred supplier for EPC and O&M by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to deliver CIP's Summerfield battery energy storage project in South Australia. The Summerfield battery energy storage project is a 2-hour 240 MW (480 MWh) DC battery energy storage solution. The project is scheduled for installation in 2025 and will incorporate e-STORAGE's SolBank battery technology.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 118 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected around 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 1 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 7.4 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 3.5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy





Three Months Ended and As of December 31, 2023 (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Recurrent

Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



$ 1,701,320

$ 53,750

$ (53,033)

$ 1,702,037 Cost of revenues



1,494,723

31,995

(38,085)

1,488,633 Gross profit



206,597

21,755

(14,948)

213,404 Gross margin



12.1 %

40.5 %

-

12.5 % Income (loss) from

operations(2)



$ 40,477

$ (1,183)

$ (38,717)

$ 577



















Supplementary

Information:

















Interest expense(3)



$ (15,853)

$ (15,590)

$ (1,804)

$ (33,247) Interest income(3)



14,160

1,468

4

15,632



















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1,673,330

$ 264,028

$ 1,331

$ 1,938,689 Restricted cash - current and

noncurrent



1,004,521

3,222

-

1,007,743 Non-recourse borrowings



-

374,840

-

374,840 Other short-term and long-

term borrowings



1,702,785

993,539

-

2,696,324 Green bonds



-

161,609

-

161,609







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



$ 7,230,550

$ 497,653

$ (114,577)

$ 7,613,626 Cost of revenues



6,121,332

292,926

(80,615)

6,333,643 Gross profit



1,109,218

204,727

(33,962)

1,279,983 Gross margin



15.3 %

41.1 %

-

16.8 % Income from operations(2)



$ 456,083

$ 96,621

$ (99,384)

$ 453,320



















Supplementary

Information:

















Interest expense(3)



$ (60,413)

$ (46,489)

$ (7,197)

$ (114,099) Interest income(3)



43,788

7,797

36

51,621







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



$ 1,976,045

$ 73,650

$ (78,099)

$ 1,971,596 Cost of revenues



1,631,417

57,686

(66,136)

1,622,967 Gross profit



344,628

15,964

(11,963)

348,629 Gross margin



17.4 %

21.7 %

-

17.7 % Income (loss) from

operations(2)



$ 152,529

$ (1,351)

$ (15,416)

$ 135,762



















Supplementary Information:

















Interest expense(3)



$ (11,615)

$ (6,788)

$ (1,792)

$ (20,195) Interest income(3)



8,431

727

129

9,287







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



$ 6,975,612

$ 821,525

$ (328,527)

$ 7,468,610 Cost of revenues



5,824,855

660,161

(279,542)

6,205,474 Gross profit



1,150,757

161,364

(48,985)

1,263,136 Gross margin



16.5 %

19.6 %

-

16.9 % Income from operations(2)



$ 343,798

$ 80,364

$ (68,101)

$ 356,061



















Supplementary

Information:

















Interest expense(3)



$ (50,756)

$ (16,358)

$ (7,152)

$ (74,266) Interest income(3)



36,085

4,382

148

40,615

(1) Includes inter-segment elimination, and unallocated corporate items not considered part of management's evaluation of business segment operating performance.

(2) Income from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

(3) Represents interest expenses payable to and interest income earned from third parties.



Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Three Months

Ended December 31,

2023

Three Months

Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months

Ended December 31, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar Revenues:









Solar modules $ 1,243,066

$ 1,520,716

$ 1,642,144 Solar system kits 144,492

184,404

157,845 Battery energy storage solutions 195,899

19,575

49,678 EPC and others 64,830

57,784

48,279 Subtotal 1,648,287

1,782,479

1,897,946 Recurrent Energy Revenues:









Solar PV and battery energy storage asset sales 21,449

34,541

58,504 Power services (O&M) and asset management 15,910

14,374

8,087 Electricity revenue from operating portfolio and others 16,391

14,891

7,059 Subtotal 53,750

63,806

73,650 Total net revenues $ 1,702,037

$ 1,846,285

$ 1,971,596



Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar Revenues:





Solar modules $ 5,941,345

$ 5,534,379 Solar system kits 679,350

538,157 Battery energy storage solutions 245,173

440,716 EPC and others 250,105

133,833 Subtotal 7,115,973

6,647,085 Recurrent Energy Revenues:





Solar PV and battery energy storage asset sales 399,098

761,677 Power services (O&M) and asset management 52,379

33,776 Electricity revenue from operating portfolio and others 46,176

26,072 Subtotal 497,653

821,525 Total net revenues $ 7,613,626

$ 7,468,610



Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022





















Net revenues $1,702,037

$ 1,846,285

$ 1,971,596

$ 7,613,626

$ 7,468,610 Cost of revenues 1,488,633

1,538,281

1,622,967

6,333,643

6,205,474

Gross profit 213,404

308,004

348,629

1,279,983

1,263,136





















Operating expenses:



















Selling and distribution

expenses 93,847

99,766

126,313

369,670

558,926

General and

administrative expenses 108,236

114,033

89,207

440,488

342,129

Research and

development expenses 31,503

28,897

20,607

100,844

69,822

Other operating income,

net (20,759)

(17,708)

(23,260)

(84,339)

(63,802) Total operating expenses 212,827

224,988

212,867

826,663

907,075





















Income from operations 577

83,016

135,762

453,320

356,061 Other income (expenses):



















Interest expense (33,247)

(29,949)

(20,195)

(114,099)

(74,266)

Interest income 15,632

18,577

9,287

51,621

40,615

Loss on change in fair

value of derivatives, net (7,039)

(4,291)

(27,071)

(27,504)

(44,489)

Foreign exchange gain

(loss), net 7,058

(13,175)

11,610

30,555

77,689

Investment income, net 1,965

2,332

2,628

14,632

858 Total other income

(expenses) (15,631)

(26,506)

(23,741)

(44,795)

407





















Income (loss) before

income taxes and equity in

earnings of affiliates (15,054)

56,510

112,021

408,525

356,468 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,650

10,583

(21,850)

(59,501)

(73,353) Equity in earnings (losses) of

affiliates 7,204

(4,624)

8,653

14,610

15,440 Net income (loss) (3,200)

62,469

98,824

363,634

298,555





















Less: Net income (loss)

attributable to non-

controlling interests (1,814)

40,578

20,990

89,447

58,587





















Net income (loss)

attributable to Canadian

Solar Inc. $ (1,386)

$ 21,891

$ 77,834

$ 274,187

$ 239,968





















Earnings (loss) per share -

basic $ (0.02)

$ 0.33

$ 1.21

$ 4.19

$ 3.73 Shares used in computation -

basic 66,035,331

66,010,484

64,505,398

65,375,084

64,324,558 Earnings (loss) per share -

diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.32

$ 1.11

$ 3.87

$ 3.44 Shares used in computation -

diluted 66,035,331

72,934,082

71,307,345

72,194,006

71,183,135



Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Income (loss) $ (3,200)

$ 62,469

$ 98,824

$ 363,634

$ 298,555 Other comprehensive income

(loss):

















Foreign currency translation

adjustment 82,692

(29,294)

73,310

8,141

(150,127) Gain (loss) on changes in fair

value of available-for-sale debt

securities, net of tax (2,897)

121

306

(3,487)

904 Gain (loss) on interest rate

swap, net of tax (2,821)

1,869

34

(1,124)

716 Share of gain on changes in fair

value of derivatives of affiliate,

net of tax 3,074

8,297

1,499

11,264

3,754 Comprehensive income 76,848

43,462

173,973

378,428

153,802 Less: comprehensive income

attributable to non-controlling

interests 17,324

44,653

30,631

90,829

34,345 Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to Canadian Solar

Inc. $ 59,524

$ (1,191)

$ 143,342

$ 287,599

$ 119,457























Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



December 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

ASSETS







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,938,689

$ 981,434



Restricted cash 999,933

978,116



Accounts receivable trade, net 904,943

970,950



Accounts receivable, unbilled 101,435

57,770



Amounts due from related parties 40,582

48,614



Inventories 1,179,641

1,524,095



Value added tax recoverable 162,737

158,773



Advances to suppliers, net 193,818

253,484



Derivative assets 9,282

17,516



Project assets 280,793

385,964



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 283,600

267,941

Total current assets 6,095,453

5,644,657

Restricted cash 7,810

9,953

Property, plant and equipment, net 3,088,442

1,826,643

Solar power systems, net 951,513

364,816

Deferred tax assets, net 263,458

229,226

Advances to suppliers, net 132,218

65,352

Investments in affiliates 236,928

115,784

Intangible assets, net 19,727

17,530

Project assets 576,793

438,529

Right-of-use assets 237,007

103,600

Amounts due from related parties 32,313

33,489

Other non-current assets 254,098

187,549

TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,895,760

$ 9,037,128

















Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings $ 1,805,198

$ 1,443,816



Accounts payable 813,677

805,300



Short-term notes payable 878,285

1,493,399



Amounts due to related parties 511

89



Other payables 1,359,679

853,040



Advances from customers 392,308

334,943



Derivative liabilities 6,702

25,359



Operating lease liabilities 20,204

9,810



Other current liabilities 587,827

293,012

Total current liabilities 5,864,391

5,258,768

Long-term borrowings 1,265,965

813,406

Green bonds and convertible notes 389,033

257,615

Liability for uncertain tax positions 5,701

5,730

Deferred tax liabilities 82,828

66,630

Operating lease liabilities 116,846

25,714

Other non-current liabilities 465,752

302,571

TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,190,516

6,730,434

Equity:









Common shares 835,543

835,543



Additional paid-in capital 292,737

1,127



Retained earnings 1,549,707

1,275,520



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (118,744)

(170,551)

Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'

equity 2,559,243

1,941,639

Non-controlling interests 1,146,001

365,055

TOTAL EQUITY 3,705,244

2,306,694

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,895,760

$ 9,037,128





Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Activities:

















Net income (loss) $ (3,200)

$ 62,469

$ 98,824

$ 363,634

$ 298,555 Adjustments to reconcile net

income to net cash provided by

operating activities 171,051

81,295

120,890

510,718

381,717 Changes in operating assets

and liabilities 22,146

14,123

175,702

(189,737)

236,359 Net cash provided by operating

activities 189,997

157,887

395,416

684,615

916,631



















Investing Activities:

















Purchase of property, plant and

equipment (295,086)

(305,278)

(264,101)

(1,116,461)

(627,115) Purchase of solar power

systems (183,277)

(79,527)

(673)

(408,999)

(882) Other investing activities (17,011)

(99,935)

8,342

(145,956)

(2,491) Net cash used in investing

activities (495,374)

(484,740)

(256,432)

(1,671,416)

(630,488)



















Financing Activities:

















Net proceeds from subsidiary's

public offering of ordinary

shares -

124,252

-

927,897

- Other financing activities 222,216

(24,526)

(187,926)

1,124,931

428,639 Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities 222,216

99,726

(187,926)

2,052,828

428,639 Effect of exchange rate changes 36,561

(29,980)

63,880

(89,098)

(179,561) Net increase (decrease) in cash,

cash equivalents and restricted

cash (46,600)

(257,107)

14,938

976,929

535,221 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the beginning

of the period $ 2,993,032

$ 3,250,139

$ 1,954,565

$ 1,969,503

$ 1,434,282 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end of the

period $2,946,432

$ 2,993,032

$ 1,969,503

$2,946,432

$ 1,969,503























SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.