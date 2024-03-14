LicenseFortress has unveiled a strategic partnership with Licenseware, aimed at revolutionizing software asset management services. This collaboration is set to deliver a more comprehensive, efficient, and tailored software asset management experience, addressing the critical need for organizations to manage their software licenses effectively and avoid compliance risks.

Licenseware is acclaimed for its swift and insightful licensing analysis, a key factor in aiding organizations to identify and correct unauthorized or accidental software usage. This capability is essential for mitigating audit risks and taking proactive measures. The integration of Licenseware's advanced analytics and reporting tools with LicenseFortress' ArxPlatform® enhances the ability to track and manage software licenses, ensuring compliance and optimizing software investments for operational effectiveness and cost efficiency.

Dr. Michael J. Corey, Co-Founder COO of LicenseFortress, highlighted the significance of this integration, stating, "We are committed to developing APIs for all the leading software asset management tools, configuration managers, and vulnerability software. This will reduce the burden of installing another scanning tool into an organizational environment when the data is readily available through an existing source-saving the customer time and money."

Chris Allen, CSMO of Licenseware, added, "In the past, when one of our customers was audited by a major software vendor, our ability to help the customer beyond reporting and data analysis was limited. Through our partnership with LicenseFortress, they can step in immediately, and leverage the valuable insights from their existing installation of Licenseware, and help the customer navigate the challenges and negotiation aspects associated with a vendor audit."

The integration provides a holistic view of software usage, entitlements, and compliance, especially in complex environments involving major software vendors like Oracle, Microsoft, and VMware by Broadcom. The ArxPlatform, known for its real-time license compliance monitoring and alerting, is now even more powerful with Licenseware's capabilities, offering unparalleled visibility and control over software assets.

Recent data from the "Managing the Software Audit, 2022 Survey on Enterprise Software Licensing and Audit Trends" indicates the growing importance of proactive license monitoring. The survey reveals a 64% chance that Microsoft will audit organizations within three years, a 41% chance by Oracle, and a 22% chance by IBM. This underscores the necessity of having a robust solution like the one offered by LicenseFortress and Licenseware to protect against software license compliance audits.

LicenseFortress stands at the forefront of software asset management and license compliance. The ArxPlatform, their flagship solution, ensures continuous compliance and optimal utilization of software investments through real-time monitoring and management. It features an intuitive dashboard for a comprehensive overview of software usage and a detailed inventory of software assets, which is particularly beneficial for organizations navigating complex software landscapes. The platform is continually updated to reflect the latest software licensing, providing essential support in managing licensing complexities.

