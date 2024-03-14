Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
14.03.2024
Groupe Casino: GPA capital increase and dilution of Casino stake


GPA capital increase and dilution of Casino stake

Paris, 14 March 2024

Following the communication made on December 11th, 2023, Casino Group announces today the completion of Grupo Pão de Açucar ("GPA") primary offering with 220.000.000 new shares at 3,2 BRL per share, for a total placement amount of BRL 704 million.

At the end of the transaction, the Casino Group's GPA capital stake will be 22.5% and will therefore no longer control the company. Casino Group will maintain 2 members at GPA board of directors, as announced previously to the market.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99



