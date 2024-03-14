Hardman & Co Research
Hardman & Co analyst interview | Investment Companies
Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments | Conservative accounting at play
Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, analyst at Hardman & Co, joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.
In this interview, Mark gives an overview of his latest report entitled 'French and German exposures in perspective'. He highlights the conservative accounting practices in light of recent unexpected, unrealised losses in French and (minimal) German exposures; he explains the impact of post-COVID-19 shifts on French property investments and contrasts the impaired projects with other more stable French exposures, noting the diversity and quality of the latter.
Real Estate Credit Investments is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value.
