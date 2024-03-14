Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Conservative accounting at play



14-March-2024 / 11:25 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hardman & Co analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments | Conservative accounting at play

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, analyst at Hardman & Co, joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark gives an overview of his latest report entitled ' French and German exposures in perspective '. He highlights the conservative accounting practices in light of recent unexpected, unrealised losses in French and (minimal) German exposures; he explains the impact of post-COVID-19 shifts on French property investments and contrasts the impaired projects with other more stable French exposures, noting the diversity and quality of the latter.

Real Estate Credit Investments is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value.

Listen to the interview here .

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .

To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street, London, EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Analyst: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



