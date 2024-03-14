Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver to Present at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV:RSMX)(OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce that Regency Silver Executive Chairman Bruce Bragagnolo is scheduled to present at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 26th at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET). More details below.

Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining 2024 (KCMM24) is a virtual conference featuring a stellar lineup of presenting companies in the critical minerals and mining industries. This event will showcase several junior mining companies exploring for minerals that are critical to the global energy transition including copper, graphite, titanium, and uranium, as well as the precious metals gold and silver. Hosted by Kin Communications president and host of The Kinvestor Report Arlen Hansen, KCMM24 will also feature a roundtable discussion with industry experts on one of the hottest topics of 2024: Uranium. Presenting companies and industry experts will have the opportunity to share about latest developments and answer thoughtful questions from attendees.

Register for free today and reserve your spot to hear from Bruce Bragagnolo and other key executives as they discuss the latest in critical minerals and mining.

Presentation Details:

Date: March 26, 2024

Presentation Time: 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET

Presenter: Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman

Register now at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5617072602368/WN_cdDwHVs4R7qqsuqYbq4oAA

About Kinvestor Virtual Conferences

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor Virtual Conferences are powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more. For more information visit kinvestor.net.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

