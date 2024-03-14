NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the BIO-EUROPE Springtime Partnering Event

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP)(Nasdaq:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics will attend the BIO-EUROPE Springtime Partnering Event, bringing together over 3,700 attendees from 2,000+ companies to engage in 20,000 one-to-one meetings in Barcelona, Spain, taking place March 18-20, 2024.

Please send last minute meeting requests to im@nls-pharma.com

For more information on the conference, visit https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

