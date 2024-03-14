Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P21Z | ISIN: CH0523961370 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.03.24
15:20 Uhr
0,360 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2024 | 13:02
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the BIO-EUROPE Springtime Partnering Event

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP)(Nasdaq:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics will attend the BIO-EUROPE Springtime Partnering Event, bringing together over 3,700 attendees from 2,000+ companies to engage in 20,000 one-to-one meetings in Barcelona, Spain, taking place March 18-20, 2024.

Please send last minute meeting requests to im@nls-pharma.com

For more information on the conference, visit https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

+1 239.682.8500
ml@nls-pharma.com

www.nlspharmaceutics.com

###

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.