Alpega, a leading global logistics SaaS software company, announces the appointment of Natasha Adams as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over two decades of experience in driving growth and transformation across diverse industries, Natasha brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to Alpega.

Natasha Adams, Alpega's new CMO (Photo: Alpega)

Known for her unwavering commitment to driving transformation, Natasha consistently embraces a business-first approach to achieve remarkable growth. With a breadth of experience spanning various sectors, including Supply Chain Tech, Oil and Gas, Deep Tech AI and Analytics, Martech, and even spearheading the development of a photography marketplace, Natasha's versatility and adaptability shine through in her ability to drive success across industries.

Throughout her extensive global career, Natasha has showcased exceptional proficiency in operational excellence, sales promotion, brand transformation, decision-making, and problem-solving.As CMO at Vortexa, she played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a category leader, achieving exponential double-digit revenue growth, and contributing to a successful Series C funding round. Furthermore, in her tenure as CMO of Transporeon, Natasha was instrumental in orchestrating the company's transformation into a global leader in Supply Chain Tech, culminating in a successful exit in 2023.

Todd DeLaughter, CEO of Alpega, added, "We are delighted to welcome Natasha to Alpega. Her extensive experience and proven track record in driving growth and transformation will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our market presence. We look forward to her leadership in propelling Alpega to new heights."

Natasha stated, "I see Alpega as absolutely unique in the transportation logistics space as the only player in the market with solutions for shippers and carriers, supported by the largest open carrier network of any TMS vendor in the market".

Natasha's appointment marks a significant milestone for Alpega Group as the company continues to strengthen its leadership team and drive forward its vision for growth and innovation in the transportation logistics space.

Alpega

Alpega is a a leading global logistics SaaS software company, dedicated to delivering end-to-end solutions that comprehensively address all transport requirements. Our mission is to empower shippers and carriers through efficient digitalization to meet today's logistics challenges, driving smarter logistics for a greener tomorrow.

Drawing on extensive carrier-based assets, Alpega delivers tangible benefits across Execution, Planning, Sourcing and Payment solutions. As the sole SaaS provider offering Transport Management Systems (TMS) for shippers, coupled with an 80,000-strong open carrier network covering around 10% of all commercial trucks in Europe, we are at the forefront of innovation and efficiency. For our carriers, our connectivity extends through three premier freight exchanges in Europe, with notable leadership in Iberia, Romania, Central, and Southeastern European regions, facilitating seamless matching of freight loads with transportation capacity.

With over three decades of expertise in transportation, we empower businesses to streamline their supply chain planning and execution, resulting in reduced costs and heightened visibility. Alpega's suite of solutions synergistically generates added value for our customers. Our community comprises 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members, seamlessly connected electronically each day to efficiently manage vital transport operations. Operating in 80 countries globally, Alpega boasts a diverse team of over 600 professionals representing 31 nationalities.

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natasha Adams, CMO Alpega

natasha.adams@alpegagroup.com

+49 152 5952 8457