iSpecimen Inc: iSpecimen Reports Full Year 2023 Results

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today reported its financial and operating results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.

"Throughout 2023, we advanced our objective to reach profitability, focusing on right-sizing our business and implementing new operational efficiencies," said Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen. "As we strive to become cash flow positive, we are focusing our efforts on growing topline revenues through our core business segments by capitalizing on our Next Day Quotes program, where we continue to see increased traction. We have also invested in new marketing initiatives and implemented a new sales structure to help drive sales. By focusing on our core operations, iSpecimen is strongly positioned to scale our business in 2024 and beyond."

"At the end of the third quarter of 2023, we introduced one of our most impactful initiatives to expedite the biospecimen transaction process with a program we call Next Day Quotes, which significantly reduces the amount of time from opportunity to quote and improved our quote to purchase order conversion ratio during the fourth quarter, achieving a 39% increase in quotes converting to purchase orders compared to the average from all prior quarters in 2023."

"In addition, to maintain our leadership position and to support the evolving needs of our research customers, we are focusing on the quality of our supplier network, even as it means ending certain supplier relationships. In doing so, we believe we can effectively and efficiently provide researchers access to today's most highly sought after biospecimens in the areas of oncology and neurology, among others."

"Our team has worked diligently and tirelessly over the past year to lay a solid foundation for our Company. We've entered 2024 in a much stronger operational position, and I am confident we can build upon the momentum we have created, further positioning the Company for improved financial results in 2024," concluded Ms. Curley.

Financial & Operational Highlights

Generated revenue of approximately $1.7 million in December 2023, marking the Company's strongest sales month to date;

For the fourth quarter of 2023, iSpecimen experienced an approximately 39% increase in the conversion of quotes to purchase orders, compared to the average from all prior quarters in 2023;

As of December 31, 2023, we had over 230 unique supplier organizations under contract, as we focused on building the quality of our supplier network over the quantity;

As of December 31, 2023, we had over 600 unique customer organizations who have purchased from iSpecimen, an increase of over 87 from 513 at the end of 2022; and

iSpecimen Marketplace had nearly 7,428 registered research and supplier users as of December 31, 2023, up approximately 11% from 6,703 as of December 31, 2022.



Recent Corporate Updates

iSpecimen Strengthens Global Oncology Biospecimen Offering

iSpecimen Expands Proprietary Provider Network to Help Advance Infectious Disease Research

iSpecimen Launches Next-Day Quote Service for Medical Researchers and Biospecimen Providers



Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue was approximately $9.93 million, compared to approximately $10.40 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The reduction was primarily due to a decrease of 2,938 specimens, or approximately 11%, in specimen count, from 27,503 specimens during the year ended December 31, 2022 to 24,565 specimens during the year ended December 31, 2023. The effect of the decrease in specimen count was partially offset by a change in specimen mix which caused the average selling price per specimen to increase by approximately $26, or approximately 7%, to approximately $404 per specimen for 2023, compared to approximately $378 per specimen for 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, cost of revenue increased by approximately $63,000, or approximately 1%, to approximately $4.82 million, compared to approximately $4.76 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Although there was an approximately 11% decrease in the number of specimens accessioned during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same prior year period, the average cost per specimen increased approximately 13% to approximately $196 per specimen for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $173 per specimen for the year ended December 31, 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, general and administrative expenses decreased approximately $998,000 or approximately 14%, to approximately $5.94 million, compared to approximately $6.93 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was attributable to decreases in severance costs of former executives of approximately $782,000 and compensation costs of approximately $248,000, among other reductions, which were partially offset by increases in bad debt expense of approximately $198,000, depreciation and amortization of approximately $95,000, and taxes and insurance of approximately $11,000.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the net loss was approximately $11.10 million, or (1.23) per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $10.2 million, or $(1.16) per share, for the same period the prior year.

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $5.01 million, compared to approximately $15.31 million as of December 31, 2022. For Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 the quarterly cash burn was approximately $4.29 million, $2.81 million, $2.55 million and $657,000, respectively, demonstrating the success of implementing new operational efficiencies and cost-cutting initiatives.

On March 5, 2024 we entered into an At the Market Offering Agreement whereby we may issue and sell shares of our common stock from time to time with an aggregate offering price of up to $1.5 million through our shelf registration statement. We may seek additional funding through public equity or other sources to fund further capital investments or for general corporate purposes.

iSpecimen Inc.

Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,343,666 $ 15,308,710 Available-for-sale securities 2,661,932 - Accounts receivable - unbilled 2,212,538 2,327,789 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

$520,897 and $230,999 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 728,388 1,597,915 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 292,079 300,434 Tax credit receivable - 140,873 Total current assets 8,238,603 19,675,721 Property and equipment, net 127,787 225,852 Internally developed software, net 6,323,034 4,503,787 Other intangible assets, net 908,255 - Operating lease right-of-use asset 193,857 184,692 Security deposits 27,601 27,601 Total assets $ 15,819,137 $ 24,617,653 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,925,438 $ 2,459,063 Accrued expenses 1,540,607 1,531,238 Operating lease current obligation 167,114 158,451 Deferred revenue 415,771 132,335 Total current liabilities 6,048,930 4,281,087 Operating lease long-term obligation 29,130 27,396 Total liabilities 6,078,060 4,308,483 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,

9,114,371 issued, and 9,083,371 outstanding at December 31, 2023 and

8,956,808 issued and 8,925,808 outstanding at December 31, 2022 908 892 Additional paid-in capital 69,104,313 68,573,774 Treasury stock, 31,000 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022, at cost (172 ) (172 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 840 - Accumulated deficit (59,364,812 ) (48,265,324 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,741,077 20,309,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,819,137 $ 24,617,653



