Cheer Holding, Inc.: Cheer Holding Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Full Year 2023 Operating Highlights

Total Downloads of CHEERS Apps was approximately 474 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to approximately 377 million as of December 31, 2022. Specifically:

CHEERS Video

Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Video increased by 5% to approximately 50.1 million.

Daily Time Spent on CHEERS Video was 59 minutes during the commercial year of 2023.

CHEERS e-Mall

Monthly Active Users of CHEERS e-Mall increased by 71% to approximately 6.5 million.

Repurchase Rate on CHEERS e-Mall was 39.6% during the commercial year of 2023.

CheerReal

Monthly Active Users of CheerReal platform was approximately 1.3 million.

Number of Digital Art Collections listed on CheerReal platform was 767 units.

CHEERS Telepathy

Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Telepathy platform was approximately 300 thousand.



CHEERS Open Data

Total Number of User Engagement was 27 million.

Platform Daily Usage was more than 150 thousand.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues reached $152.3 million.

Net Income reached $30.5 million.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was approximately $42.2 million.

Full Year 2023 Selected Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $152.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately $4.8 million, or 3.03% from approximately $157.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The change in revenues was mainly affected by depreciation of RMB during the year ended December 31, 2023, leading to a lower USD amount in translation of revenues from RMB into USD.

Without the impact of fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, our revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by approximately RMB22.1 million (approximately $3.1 million), or 2.09% as compared with the revenues for the same period of 2022. The increase in the revenues was primarily attributable to increase in advertising revenues of approximately RMB32.4 million as a result of continuous efforts to expand our customer base through improving our content production quality.

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, 97.9% and 96.8% of our revenues derived from advertising services.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses consists of cost of revenues, selling and marketing, general and administrative and research and development expense.

Cost of revenues decreased by approximately $1.0 million, or 2.54%, from approximately $40.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 to approximately $39.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Similar to the changes in revenues, the decrease in cost of revenues was primarily caused by depreciation of RMB during the year ended December 31, 2023.



Sales and marketing expenses decreased by approximately $6.3 million, to approximately $76.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from approximately $82.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in promotion service charge of approximately $5.9 million because the Company reduced cost in marketing and promotion.



General and administrative expenses was stable at approximately $5.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.



Research and development expenses for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were approximately $1.6 million and approximately $1.3 million, respectively. Such increase was primarily due to the continued investment in the IT infrastructure, user-friendliness upgrades, and continual implementation on content driven strategies.



Net income

We had a net income of approximately $30.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to a net income of approximately $26.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and working capital

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company's principal sources of liquidity were cash and cash equivalents of approximately $194.2 million and $70.5 million, respectively. Working capital at December 31, 2023 was approximately $260.7 million.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates "platforms, applications, technology, and industry" into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding's portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend "online/offline" and "virtual/reality" elements.

With "CHEERS+" at the core of Cheer Holding's ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

CHEER HOLDING, INC.

(Formerly known as "Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited")

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,227 $ 70,482 Restricted cash 298 - Accounts receivable, net 81,170 98,034 Prepayment and other current assets 31,179 15,329 Total current assets 306,874 183,845 Property, plant and equipment, net 85 160 Intangible assets, net 20,255 20,297 Deferred tax assets 41 103 Unamortized produced content, net - 807 Right-of-use assets 377 750 Prepayment and other non-current assets, net - 1 Total non-current assets 20,758 22,118 TOTAL ASSETS $ 327,632 $ 205,963 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans $ 4,216 $ 4,421 Accounts payable 9,599 6,405 Contract liabilities 130 147 Accrued liabilities and other payables 3,764 2,632 Other taxes payable 28,178 19,090 Lease liabilities current 330 208 Total current liabilities 46,217 32,903 Long-term bank loan 1,408 - Lease liabilities non-current - 471 Warrant liability - 86 Total non-current liabilities 1,408 557 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 47,625 $ 33,460 Equity Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022; 10,070,012 and 6,812,440 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)* $ 10 $ 7 Additional paid-in capital 106,215 27,009 Statutory reserve 1,411 1,411 Retained earnings 181,162 150,685 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,869 ) (6,684 ) TOTAL CHEER HOLDING, INC SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 279,929 172,428 Non-controlling interest 78 75 TOTAL EQUITY 280,007 172,503 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 327,632 $ 205,963



CHEER HOLDING, INC.

(Formerly known as "Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited")

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Revenues $ 152,327 $ 157,079 $ 153,012 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (39,549 ) (40,580 ) (34,944 ) Selling and marketing (76,200 ) (82,534 ) (77,520 ) General and administrative (5,658 ) (5,908 ) (3,341 ) Research and development (1,635 ) (1,331 ) (920 ) Total operating expenses (123,042 ) (130,353 ) (116,725 ) Income from operations 29,285 26,726 36,287 Other income (expenses): Interest income (expense), net 3 (93 ) (513 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 86 (62 ) 809 Other income (expense), net 1,215 282 (255 ) Total other income 1,304 127 41 Income before income tax 30,589 26,853 36,328 Income tax expense (61 ) (413 ) (976 ) Net income 30,528 26,440 35,352 Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 51 (450 ) 65 Net income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.'s shareholders $ 30,477 $ 26,890 $ 35,287 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain (2,233 ) (13,357 ) 2,945 Comprehensive income 28,295 13,083 38,297 Less: comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 (478 ) 119 Comprehensive income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.'s shareholders $ 28,292 $ 13,561 $ 38,178 Earnings per ordinary share Basic and dilutive* $ 3.53 $ 3.95 $ 5.40 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share Basic and dilutive* 8,637,504 6,812,387 6,538,118



CHEER HOLDING, INC.

(Formerly known as "Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited")

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 30,528 $ 26,440 $ 35,352 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision (reversal of provision) for doubtful accounts 2,096 440 (268 ) Provision for unamortized produced content 112 770 - Depreciation and amortization 3,385 2,884 2,090 Amortization of right-of-use assets 394 454 426 Deferred income tax expense (benefits) 63 (53 ) 713 Share based compensation for employees - - 4 Share based compensation for non-employees - 391 181 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2 - - Gains on disposal of a subsidiary - - (26 ) Amortization of loan origination fees 16 76 104 Change in fair value of warrant liability (86 ) 62 (809 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 15,205 (42,105 ) 19,904 Prepayment and other current assets (22,270 ) 16,872 (10,681 ) Unamortized produced content 682 170 (537 ) Accounts payable 3,325 (5,576 ) 4,750 Contract liabilities (14 ) (356 ) (87 ) Accrued liabilities and other payables (370 ) 565 (9,236 ) Other taxes payable 9,477 7,346 4,964 Lease liabilities (371 ) (641 ) (389 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 42,174 7,739 46,455 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3 ) (25 ) (72 ) Prepayments for acquisition of intangible assets - (7,964 ) (2,718 ) Cash disposed for sales of subsidiaries - - (12 ) Return for short term investment - - 1,751 Net cash used in investing activities (3 ) (7,989 ) (1,051 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term bank loans 4,660 6,096 5,114 Repayments of short-term bank loans (4,802 ) (6,244 ) (6,818 ) Proceeds from long-term bank loans 1,412 - - Payment of loan origination fees (58 ) (87 ) (68 ) Contribution from shareholders (791 ) 743 - Borrowings from related parties 1,600 - - Repayments to related parties - - (232 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in connection with a private placement 80,000 - 15,290 Net cash provided by financing activities 82,021 508 13,286 Effect of exchange rate changes (149 ) (7,078 ) 881 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 124,043 (6,820 ) 59,571 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of year 70,482 77,302 17,731 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of year $ 194,525 $ 70,482 $ 77,302 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interests paid $ 271 $ 247 $ 336 Income tax paid $ - $ - $ - NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of intangible assets from prepayments $ 4,464 $ - $ -



RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS