Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502391 | ISIN: US3453708600 | Ticker-Symbol: FMC1
Tradegate
14.03.24
13:10 Uhr
11,368 Euro
+0,064
+0,57 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,28811,31414:18
11,27811,31814:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2024 | 13:34
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: Ford Trucks and IVECO sign Memorandum of Understanding to examine potential synergies

Turin, Italy / Istanbul, Türkiye, 14th March 2024. Ford Trucks, the heavy commercial brand of Ford Otosan, and IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a potential collaboration on development of a new cabin for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Present during the signing were Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group; Luca Sra, President of the Truck Business Unit at Iveco Group; Haydar Yenigün, President of Koç Holding Automotive Group; Güven Özyurt, General Manager of Ford Otosan and Emrah Duman, Vice President of Ford Trucks.

The non-binding MoU is a preliminary step in assessing the potential for the two companies to cooperate in the co-development of new products and technologies, encompassing components and systems within the cabin.

This agreement has the aim of enhancing competitiveness and improving solutions in compliance with the EU Direct Vision Standard and improving aerodynamics for CO2 reduction through the development of a mutually beneficial partnership between Ford Trucks and IVECO.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Ford Otosanwas founded in 1959, Ford Otosanandhttps://www.fordtrucks.com.tr/en/.

Media Contacts:
Gokce Demirel, Corporate Brand Leader of Ford Otosan
E-mail: gdemire3@ford.com.tr, nozdener@ford.com.tr

Attachment

  • 20240314_PR_Iveco_Group_IVECO_Ford_Trucks_MoU (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9c8658ee-a6f9-4e70-8450-ae6fb09838d3)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.