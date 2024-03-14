Mexican manufacturer Solarever says its new passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) PV module has an efficiency of 20. 97% and a temperature coefficient of -0. 35% per degree Celsius. From pv magazine Mexico Solarever has developed a new PERC solar module for rooftop applications. "With this module, we are betting with on a unique, compact and lightweight design, which makes it easier to handle the panel with a single person," said CEO Simon Zhao. The 410 Black Elite, 108-cell module is available in three variants, with power outputs ranging from 400 W to 410 W and efficiencies ranging from 20. ...

