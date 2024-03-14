Habitat for Humanity and Whirlpool Corporation Celebrate 25 Years of Building Thriving, Sustainable Communities Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

Since 1999, Habitat for Humanity and Whirlpool Corporation have worked together to help improve lives and increase access to safe, resilient and affordable homes in communities around the world. Today, Whirlpool and Habitat mark the 25th anniversary of their collaboration.

Over the lifetime of the relationship, Whirlpool has given more than $140 million in funding and donated products supporting nearly 200,000 Habitat households in the U.S. and close to 1 million people in more than 50 countries worldwide.

"At Whirlpool, we believe that the four walls around us have the power to unlock immense opportunity, and we are grateful for 25 incredible years working with Habitat to impact more than 1 million people by helping them build the foundation for a stable life and a bright future," said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool Corporation executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability. "Our shared vision of improving lives through homeownership and improving communities as well has been very rewarding for our employees and our organization as a whole."

Whirlpool and Habitat have a shared commitment to not only helping build homes and improve communities but to ensure they are both sustainable and resilient. In 2021, Whirlpool and Habitat launched the BuildBetter with Whirlpool program, a three-phase initiative that expands on Habitat's efforts to help homeowners mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events through the construction of climate resilient and energy-efficient homes. Through the program, Habitat homeowners also have the potential to save on monthly utility bills using their energy-efficient appliances donated by Whirlpool. By the end of the year, more than 260 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes will have been built across the U.S., and learnings from the projects will help to inform future Habitat builds. In early 2024, Whirlpool Foundation extended support for the BuildBetter with Whirlpool program to add two more phases that will build 50 net-zero ready homes.

Whirlpool has strongly supported Habitat's advocacy efforts both in the U.S. and around the world. Since its inception, Whirlpool has been a dedicated partner of Habitat's five-year Cost of Home U.S. advocacy campaign, enabling the housing organization to help 6.6 million Americans access affordable homes and influence more than 350 policies at the local, state and federal levels.

Through its sponsorship of Habitat's global housing forums, Whirlpool has helped to increase access to shelter for vulnerable populations in communities around the world. Most recently, the company sponsored the Latin American and Caribbean Housing Forum in Bogotá, Colombia, where representatives from private sector companies, public sector agencies, civil society organizations, academia and global institutions came together to discuss critical housing issues in the region.

"Whirlpool Corporation has been an invaluable partner to Habitat for the last 25 years, and we are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone in our relationship," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO, Habitat for Humanity International. "Whirlpool and Habitat have worked together to improve and broaden the ways we can help more families achieve housing stability, and as a result, we have made a profound impact on the lives of millions of families around the world. We are grateful for Whirlpool's dedication to helping us build a world where everyone has a decent place to live."

