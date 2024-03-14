Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update on the Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada USA" with an effective date of March 13, 2024 (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report includes a maiden resource estimate of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) of approximately 302,900 metric tons (units rounded) over a 40-year extraction period, confirming an exploration summary and hydrological evaluation report previously announced by ACME on February 6, 2024, and received from Reno, Nevada based Confluence Water Resources LLC ("Confluence").

The Clayton Valley claim group encompass 119 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,230 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada and is contiguous to the northwest of the only operating lithium brine operation in North America, Albemarle Corporation's Silver Peak lithium deposit and facility, which has been in production since 1966.

The Technical Report was prepared for the Clayton Valley project by David Carlson, Certified Professional Geologist in California, Idaho and Utah, independent consultant, and qualified person. The disclosure of a mineral resource estimate, as stated herein, is based upon the information prepared by such a qualified person.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and may be found here at the Company's website or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

